Pro-life activists may buy Gosnell ‘house of horrors’ abortion clinic

Pro-life activists may purchase the closed abortion clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania once run by Dr. Kermit Gosnell, who in 2013 was convicted of killing three newborn babies and allowing a patient to die.

The property became known as a “House of Horrors” due to discoveries at the clinic that included severed babies' hands and feet kept in jars of formaldehyde and reports of toilets frequently clogging with aborted baby parts.

A story by Jen Kinney for WHYY published last week noted that multiple Philadelphia-area pro-lifers were interested in acquiring the property and possibly turning it into a clinic to help pregnant women.

One entity reportedly interested was AlphaCare, a religious pro-life group that opened a pregnancy center nearby the former Gosnell clinic back in 2017.

“Gosnell’s property is still mired in legal issues and not yet for sale. Nevertheless, the redemption has begun,” read a 2017 email sent out by AlphaCare to supporters, as quoted by WHYY.

The Christian Post reached out to AlphaCare for this story, however they declined to comment on the matter.

At present, the property is abandoned. There exists $56,000 in back taxes on the property, with it being scheduled for a sheriff’s sale on Oct. 16, according to WHYY.

The story of Gosnell and his clinic was made into a film released in 2018 and starring Dean Cain titled “Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer.”

Within three days of its release to fewer than 700 theaters in October, the “Gosnell” movie took in over $1,235,000 and got to number 10 at the box office before several theaters dropped it.

In January, the pro-life movie topped the list of best-selling DVDs on Amazon weeks ahead of being released to that format, for a time besting higher profile movies like “A Star is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“People really want to learn about Gosnell. They want to hear the truth,” stated Phelim McAleer, one of the “Gosnell” movie producers, back in January.

“This story has been covered up since the beginning but thanks to the movie the coverup is ending. It is the number 1 movie in the U.S. today.”

If Philadelphia pro-lifers successfully flip the Gosnell property, they would not be the first activists to convert a closed abortion clinic into a pro-life pregnancy resource center.

The Amethyst Health Center for Women, an abortion clinic in Manassas, Virginia that had averaged 1,300 abortions a year for 27 years until it closed in 2015.

It was reopened in 2017 by the Catholic Diocese of Arlington's Catholic Charities chapter and renamed the "Mother of Mercy Free Medical Clinic,” providing free basic healthcare.