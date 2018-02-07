(PHOTO: PIXABAY)

Repent is one of the most important words in our vocabulary. It is the very point in which a person realizes the weight of their sins before God, asks for forgiveness, and literally turns away from their old man. Repentance was a central characteristic of Jesus' ministry.

Matthew 4:17 says: From that time Jesus began to preach, saying, "Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand."

Let's look together to see what repentance is and why it's needed. This writer believes there is a direct correlation between the diminishing popularity of the repentance message today and the ultimate widespread rejection of repentance by most people during the Great Tribulation because the Bible makes it clear they won't repent.

What is repentance? It is the result of knowing we are completely helpless and undone before a holy God. Repentance produces genuine sorrow and remorse for our sins. Once we become aware of our heart's lost position, we confess our sins and ask God to forgive us and at that moment....the blood of Jesus is applied to our life. We are no longer enemies of God but now we're adopted into his family as his son's and daughters. This awareness of sin, atonement, and new life produces something very unique to the believer in Jesus. We put off the old man and put on the new.

To repent is to literally turn 180 degrees in the other direction. No longer do we live for ourselves, earthly pleasures, and to satisfy sinful desires. Instead, the new believer had done a u-turn in their conduct, thinking, obedience, and will. How can you Identify true repentance in your life? The fruit of true repentance is a marked definitive change in the way we live. Paul tells us if anyone is in Christ...he is a new creature. True repentance brings God-honoring conduct and a new way of thinking and living. The marks of a truly repentant person is a radical sold out affinity and desire for the things of God.....we are never the same.

The word repent and the change it brings is severely lacking in our generation. To be certain, there are faithful men of God unswayed by the prevailing winds of a "soft sell Christianity" who make repentance paramount in their teaching today. Unfortunately, this is not mainstream teaching anymore. While God's love, grace, forgiveness, and mercy are central to his wonderful character, they are not his only attributes. God dwells in unapproachable light and he is an all-consuming fire. God is holy. No one can come to the Father but through Jesus. Peddling a low commitment, me-centered Christianity may generate numbers and attendees, but it won't make disciples.

Real Christ followers are marked by repentance. The fruit in keeping with repentance doesn't stop at conversion but remains evident for the rest of their life. They are willing to discard this world and all it has to offer. Instead, they live for Jesus, knowing that their reward is great in heaven. A truly repentant person is living for, "Well done good and faithful servant." The message of repentance is not popular today. While a book on the subject of repentance may not become the new best seller at the local Christian bookstore, the evangelical church and the world are in desperate need of the message.

While repentance was one of the central marks of Jesus' ministry, the growing message today is a soft sell, we are all in, hyper-grace invitation. This was not the message of Jesus, Paul, Moody, Spurgeon, or Tozer. Sadly, people in our generation seem to think they can spurn the forgiveness Jesus so freely offers or take the wide road to heaven. Meanwhile, eternity is silently rushing upon them. The Bible makes it very clear that in the last days most people will not repent. In fact, during the Great Tribulation, people will obviously be under the direct fierce judgment of God but they will not repent.

Revelation 9:20: "The rest of mankind, who were not killed by these plagues, did not repent of the works of their hands nor give up worshiping demons and idols of gold and silver and bronze and stone and wood, which cannot see or hear or walk, nor did they repent of their murders or their sorceries or their sexual immorality or their thefts.

It is mind-boggling to me that in the very midst of divine deserved judgment, people will not repent. An angel flies in the sky above and gives an opportunity to repent. Two witnesses, perhaps Moses and Elijah or another saint of old proclaim God's message and when they are killed, people on earth don't repent, they celebrate! There will certainly be a great number of people who decide to follow Jesus during the Great Tribulation. Unfortunately many others, perhaps billions will reject his message, shake their clenched fist, and will not repent. Can you see it happening now? Can you sense a growing disdain for the true gospel message of repentance in the world and even among people who identify with Christianity?

Many people in our day don't want to hear about repentance. Perhaps it seems old-fashioned or unnecessary. Some inside the church have substituted repentance with less offensive seeker friendly platitudes. In 2 Corinthians 2:16, Paul makes it clear our message is the stench of death to some and life to others. As we approach the climax of history, it will be the anthem of the end times, they won't repent. Christian friend, stand firm in your love for lost sinners and don't compromise the message of repentance in lieu of popularity. It is a message of love, forgiveness, and redemption that most people in this dark world need.

Howard Green is the founder of Concerning the Times, a Bible teaching and evangelistic ministry and our primary focus is proclaiming the gospel to the lost and exhorting believers through End Time Bible prophecy. We use Bible prophecy in evangelism because God's word is 100 percent accurate and the world is looking for hope and won't find it anywhere else but in the Lord Jesus.

