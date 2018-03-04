The American Family Association has a campaign asking families and concerned citizens to have schools declare on their marquees, "You shall not murder".

Expand | Collapse American Family Association

I liked the idea as soon as I read about it. While gun controls are debated, there is something we can do immediately. It's #Number6—as in the Bible's sixth Commandment—"You shall not murder". The American Family Association has a campaign asking families and concerned citizens to have schools declare on their marquees, "You shall not murder". And keep it on the sign for one week.

Expand | Collapse Ben White Unsplash.com

This isn't a religious statement as much as it is declaring our nation's law. Murder is illegal.

I've been a part of school districts virtually my whole life—from student, to parent, to a volunteer. I've seen the banners declaring, "Say No to drugs," or "No bullying," and "Don't text and drive."

Expand | Collapse Janko Ferlic Unsplash.com

You shall not murder. It's something we understand, but in a world where life is fragile, a reminder of #Number6 is not just a moral imperative, it's something kids need to embrace.

While American Family Association's effort may fail to gain momentum in our schools, we can share the importance of #Number6 with those within our sphere of influence. And truly the campaign is only a short-term idea that needs to be a long-term effort. Human life is a treasure, and we and our kids can learn to value life if we teach them.

To join American Family Associations effort click here.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).