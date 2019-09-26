Satanic drag queens are after your children

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Satanist Drag Queens are after the children of a small suburb of Austin, Texas and they will do anything to destroy people who stand in their way. Two Christian Cedar Park City Council members, Tim Kelly and Dorian Chavez, decided to take a stand against a Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) hosted at the Leander Public Library. As a result of their decision to peacefully pray in protest of a pedophilic and misogynistic story hour, they have been harassed, threatened, doxxed, and a petition is circulating to have them removed from the city council.

The local Satanic church and witch coven are actively casting spells and hexes on good Christian men who made a stand for the dignity and safety of women and children. They are holding Black Masses in the city park in order to intimidate anyone who dares to speak out against them. All that is missing is for them to be wearing white hoods and burning crosses in order to stop anyone from speaking out against their Womanface and promotion of pedophilia.

Long gone are the caricatures of drag queens as clownishly quaint entertainment for a sub-group of a sub-group of sexually-isolated fetish followers. Nowadays, they want, nay, they demand, that you openly declare your support for their desires, which is focused, like a laser-beam, on your children.

Their desires are as understandable as they are sick and twisted. None of their sexual debauchery leads to procreation, and if by some miracle it did, they would murder the child anyway by abortion, for they, along with their Satanic cohorts, are great supporters of the abortion industry. But yet, you are required to allow your children to be exposed, in fact, folded, into their lifestyle. It used to be that decency laws protected children from sexual predators. Instead, public institutions, such as libraries, are being used under the auspices of government authority to diminish what few protections society still has set aside for the children.

This sounds like the plot of a badly written horror story but it is, in fact, a reality. We have seen this dark and twisted pageant of absurdity unfolding across the United States in the last few years. Men don Womanface and demand access to young children in libraries and schools. They desire to read queer stories to teach them to accept deviant sexual practices and to reject biological sex. The point of DQSH is not to promote being kind and accepting, but to groom children into a dangerous sexual lifestyle for the deviant pleasure of the groomers.

Drag is a dark and misogynistic sexual fetish born from the blackface minstrel shows of America’s darkest past. Womanface and Blackface were tools of oppression used to dehumanize women and Black people for the purposes of entertainment and supremacy. Minstrel shows were grotesque displays of hatred that have been banned from civil society and Blackface has become completely unacceptable. If America realizes that Blackface is wrong, then why are men in Womanface who grotesquely mock and dehumanize women being promoted and held up as paragons of virtue by our public institutions?

Why is the American Library Association pushing sexist minstrel shows on children? Why do they want to expose children to dark sexual fetishes that include Satanic overtones? A quarter of the ALA’s funding comes from our federal tax dollars and the rest come from state and local taxes. American citizens are paying libraries to be child sex brothels. It is no wonder the church of Satan loves DQSH and wants to scare and intimidate anyone one who opposes it.

Researching the Drag Queens who read to the children at libraries has revealed that many of them are sexual predators and their “art” is full of blood and fecal play and many of them declare “Hail Satan” on their social media profiles. At the DQSH and tween/teen Drag 101 events being held at libraries across the country, the children are encouraged to follow the Drag Queen’s social media profiles which are filled with Satanic pornography.

Drag was born out of sexism and racism and was raised in satanic pornography and it feeds on mocking and dehumanizing women and destroying the innocence of children. Every person, official, or group who rose up to peacefully oppose DQSH have been shredded by the media and liberal groups accusing those who seek to protect children of bigotry and hatred. But the bigotry and hatred is all coming from the Drag group and their supporters.

It is therefore a Badge of Honor for people like Tim Kelly and Dorian Chavez to be known for their opposition to DQSH, and to be recognized for their courage to speak up in defense of women and children. Tim Kelly and Dorian Chavez, like the ever-increasing number of people who are joining the opposition to DQSH, are true heroes.





Anna Bohach is the founder of 500 Mom Strong a group dedicated to fighting Drag Queen Story Hour, the misogyny of drag, and the sexual exploitation of children. She is the mother of 4 children and has been married to her husband for 13 years.