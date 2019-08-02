One Million Moms launches boycott of Whole Foods over Drag Queen Story Hour event

The Christian conservative advocacy group One Million Moms is calling on parents to boycott popular grocery store chain Whole Foods Market over the organization's sponsorship of a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event in Atlanta.

One Million Moms, which is known to launch boycotts against organizations that promote LGBT lifestyles, published a new campaign on Wednesday targetting "America's healthiest grocery store."

The boycott comes after the city of Atlanta tweeted about how the retailer was among the sponsors for its recent Drag Queen Story Hour event with Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at city hall. Drag queen events typically feature males dressed up in women's clothing who read to children.

The event, which took place on June 29, was also sponsored by the Atlanta Hawks, an NBA team, and the Atlanta Falcons, an NFL team.

"A retailer that once promoted organics and clean food is now saturated in absolute filth, exploiting America’s children to be 'groomed' by drag queens," the One Million Moms campaign page reads. "Whole Foods Market is now sponsoring a Drag Queen Story Hour event to indoctrinate children into transgenderism and homosexuality. Their goal is to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle. "



Drag queen "Miss Terra Cotta Sugarbaker," also known as Steven Igarashi-Ball, was invited by the mayor to read to the audience at city hall after the performer's scheduled event was canceled by a Fulton County Library.

One Million Moms claims that the invite to city hall was an attempt by the Democrat mayor to "appease the Left."



Over the past few years, Drag Queen Story Hour events have been increasingly held in public libraries and schools across the nation. In some cases, the Drag Queen Stor Hour events have been canceled after backlash from concerned citizens and activist groups who argue such events are meant to indoctrinate children so they are accepting of transgender lifestyles.

Some groups that have opposed Drag Queen Story Hour events have reported receiving online threats because of their activism.

"The disturbing events involve men dressed up as garishly adorned women who read LGBTQ-themed books to young children under the guise of performing a public service," the One Million Moms campaign page reads. "Some drag queens have admitted their goal is to 'groom' the next generation."

As part of its campaign, One Million Moms launched a petition that has been supported by nearly 8,000 people in two days.



"I will not shop at Whole Foods Market as long as your company is supporting Drag Queen Story Hour," the petition states.

"I find it irresponsible that your company is exploiting America’s children to be 'groomed' by drag queens in hopes to indoctrinate children into transgenderism and homosexuality. To satisfy a few customers, Whole Foods Market is pushing a majority of conservative families to your competitors. I urge your company to stop attempting to normalize this lifestyle and cancel sponsorship of Drag Queen Story Hour immediately."

This is far from the first time that One Million Moms has called for boycotts of companies because of their embrace of LGBT agenda items.

Last month, One Million Moms launched a boycott of the Disney/Pixar movie "Toy Story 4" over subtle yet noticeable inclusion of lesbian mothers in the cartoon movie. Over 13,000 signed in support of the campaign.

"The scene is subtle in order to desensitize children," the advocacy group claims. "But it is obvious that the child has two mothers, and they are parenting together."

In 2018, the organization called on parents to pressure Scholastic, a company that holds book fairs at public schools and reaches millions of children each week, to stop producing materials that promote homosexuality and transgender identity.

One Million Moms took issue with Scholastic's 2015 book George, which is about a trans-identified fourth-grader who wants to play a female role in a school play.

In 2017, One Million Moms launched a campaign targetting skincare brand Unilever over a motherhood-themed Dove commercial that featured a cross-dressing father that tried to pass off as a mother.

"The lowest-bar requirement for mothers is that they are objectively female," the One Million Moms campaign read. "The essential feature of mothers is their objective sex as females."





