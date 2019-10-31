Satan's 7-headed dragon of warfare against the Church

I cannot tell you the exact place and time where it happened. I can only say that my heart had become so troubled about the condition of the church that I was diligently seeking the Lord in intercession to try to understand why; why did it seem as if the church was always struggling? Why did it seem like there was always some sort of crisis happening in someone’s life in our church. That is when the Holy Spirit led me to read again chapter twelve of the book of Revelation.

Verse three seemed to leap off the page “ And there appeared another wonder in Heaven; and behold a great red dragon having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads. And his tail drew the third part of the stars of Heaven and he did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered for to devour her child as soon as it was born.”

The Lord used this verse to console my greatly troubled heart. He helped me to understand the battles that we all face and why. I hired a college student to create an artist’s rendition of a seven headed dragon, praying that it will help everyone who reads this article understand the intensity and total importance of the fight.

The Lord showed me that the chief head represents the highest goal of Satan’s attack. His motive for all he does against the church is to lead everyone to damnation. It’s to try to keep everyone and anyone from ever truly finding and solidifying a Born Again experience. It’s the same goal he has for all of God’s creation. Notice that all of the other heads we see as we study this beast feed into this head and use tactics to get people with him one day into hell. However your individual theology allows you to take this then take it, but Satan does not believe in eternal security. The moment you get saved his number one mission is to try to get you back. His goal is to use any means possible to try to tempt, trick, test or torment you into giving up on God. He sees some seed on stony ground where it cannot take good root. He attacks others with persecution early on, before they have a chance to mature some and handle that type of suffering. Jesus said, “therefore every tree which bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down and cast into the fire.” (Matthew 3:10b, KJV)

I have always said that Calvinists and Armenians actually believe the same thing concerning a believer who has fallen away. The Calvinists say that he never was truly saved. The Armenians say “He knew the Lord but has fallen away.” What they both agree on is that this person needs is Jesus! A second thing the Calvinist and Armenian can agree on is that once a person gets saved that “When they hear, Satan comes immediately to steal the word that was sown in their hearts.” (Mark 4:15b, NKJV) Damnation is the chief head and motive of all the seven-headed dragon does against the church.

Secondly, I would like to look at the lesser head of doubt, the next head to the left. Doubt attacks the mind and sow seeds of lies. If he can get us to doubt, then he can lead us to make foolish choices that can lead to other problems like sickness and disease. Doctors tell us that happy people heal quicker. When people who live productive happy lives, surrounded by a family that loves them, when they do face a serious disease or illness, they recover more quickly at a significantly higher rate. If this dragonhead of doubt, however, can establish a stronghold and then possibly attack us with a sickness or disease, then the head of total destruction is waiting to hit us with the next level of attack; complete annihilation.

Jesus said; “The thief cometh not but for to steal, to kill, and to destroy: I have come that they might have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10 KJV ) After it beats somebody down the head of destruction will attempt once again to get him or her to give up, as are so many well known leaders being featured in Christian media today. Sadly some are renouncing their faith. We must realize we are not fighting a man in a red suit with horns but a mighty dragon whose mission is to destroy the church!

The lesser head of depression is featured on the right side. I believe that in far more cases than people realize depression is a tool being used by the devil. When we get despondent, we simply are not a blessing to anyone, and not even to ourselves. Sadness can grow in layers and end up morphing into deep depression. When depression attacks a marriage or a church, it inevitably leads to division. I have often said, “Unity is when everyone agrees with God!” If this dragon’s head which is really a type of demon can start by making us feel hopeless he can get us thinking very selfishly, which in marriages leads to divorce and in church issues it can cause us to divorce our church, the next demonic head. Is it any wonder why divorce is so common in the church? Is it any wonder why so many leave their church?

When the six heads of this beast are working together attacking families, churches, communities or nations, as previously said their victims are laid at the feet of damnation, which is Satan’s number one goal. We are in a battle that is fiercer than any world war ever fought and up against a general more wicked than Hitler, Stalin, and Lennon combined. It is a war for the souls of men, the souls of God’s children. The soul of the very Bride of Christ!

Rev Nolan J Harkness is the President and CEO of Nolan Harkness Evangelistic Ministries Inc. since 1985. He spent most of his adult life working in youth ministry. He also felt the calling of Evangelist/Revivalist and traveled as the door was open holding evangelistic meetings in churches throughout the Northeast. His website is www.verticalsound.org.