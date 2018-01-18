Expand | Collapse Susan Stamper Brown lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events.

Chelsea Manning (D-Fort Leavenworth) is the perfect Democratic Party candidate: He's anti-everything-that's-quintessentially-America in stilettos and a skirt.

Manning, the former U.S. Army soldier-turned-traitor who was a male named Bradley until he betrayed America and swiped on some lipstick, is running for the United States Senate in Maryland on the Democratic Party ticket.

Democrats should be so proud.

Manning is a darling of the radical left, whose super-duper-ginormous tent includes everyone except those who don't live in New York and California, love God, the unborn, America, the Rule of Law, the U.S. Military, law enforcement, guns, freedom of speech, conservatism and Judeo-Christian values – to name a few.

In a tweet Jan. 16, Manning said "the reign of terror must end," calling for the abolishment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies. On Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, he tweeted: "F**k the police." What a sweetie.

Manning is responsible for what authorities believe is the largest leak of classified documents in American history. This traitor endangered U.S. soldiers' lives, (including my now-retired husband's), and should have been sentenced to death by military firing squad, for which I, and many military wives I know, would have exuberantly volunteered.

As a leaker of approximately 750,000 sensitive and classified documents, Manning would have been the perfect running mate for the illegal private server pantsuit queen, Hillary Clinton. He compromised military operations and put Iraqi and Afghani partners at risk. Manning was ultimately charged with 22 offenses, including aiding the enemy. Rather than a firing squad, he received a 35-year prison sentence.

Former President Obama showed us how much he loves America, our military and law enforcement when he commuted Manning's sentence during his last days in office.

Apparently, Manning wants to pay Obama's bigheartedness forward by challenging Maryland Democrat Sen. Ben Cardin, who happens to be the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Should he win, Manning's espionage conviction will apparently mean nothing. As a senator, there would be many classified government secrets to which this traitor would be privy. And we all know how seriously Manning takes oaths of office.

The Democrats' latest mantra is that President Trump is unfit for office, despite the president's recent perfect score on a voluntary mental aptitude test. But we're supposed to believe Manning is fit? As I've written before, this goes against the sensibilities of those like former Johns Hopkins Hospital psychiatrist-in-chief Dr. Paul R. McHugh who wrote a piece in the Wall Street Journal explaining that transgenderism is a "mental disorder" which warrants medical treatment. He said, "policy makers and the media are doing no favors either to the public or the transgendered by treating their confusions as a right in need of defending than a mental disorder that deserves understanding, treatment and prevention."

And don't forget, no one can question Manning, post-Chelsea conversion: Express mental state concerns, and you are transphobic. Mention lack of skills, and you are anti-feminist. Talk about treason, and you are a Dick Cheney war hawk.

Manning's campaign video features a defiant Chelsea proclaiming, "We don't need them anymore," with clips of police clashing with protesters. It is about as moronic as Democrat Dana Nessel's campaign ad for Michigan attorney general where she says: "When you're choosing Michigan's next attorney general, ask yourself this: Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting? Is it the candidate who doesn't have a penis?"

Maybe Nessel should ask Chelsea.

Just when you think they've hit rock-bottom, Democrats do something to remind us there is no pit so deep that they cannot go deeper still.

