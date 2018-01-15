Once they finish with all of the hateful celebrities, the Secret Service needs to pay a visit to the hothead Governor of Virginia.

Under United State Code Title 18, Section 871, it is a felony for an individual to "knowingly and willfully" make a "threat to take the life of, to kidnap, or to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States." The punishment for this crime is severe, with a possible five-year prison sentence and a fine of $250,000.

Unhinged Donald Trump hating liberals may want to become familiar with this law before issuing a threat against the President as they may be arrested by the Secret Service. No American, even Hollywood stars and politicians, is allowed to threaten the life or personal well-being of the President.

Sadly, too many Trump haters in the media, Hollywood and in politics have not yet accepted the fact that their candidate lost in the 2016 election and that Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States.

These celebrities regularly spew forth a steady diet of hate filled rhetoric that occasionally is mixed the promises of violence against the President. One of the most egregious examples was overrated comedian Kathy Griffin. In a display of poor taste designed to shock Americans, she was photographed holding a mask resembling the bloody severed head of Donald Trump.

In another vile display, rapper Snoop Dogg showed a Trump impersonator being assassinated in his music video. Actor Johnny Depp threatened to assassinate the President in a bizarre speech delivered to fans in the United Kingdom. Part time boxer and actor Mickey Rourke called the President "the biggest scumbag on the planet" and threatened to beat him with a baseball bat. Other celebrities and athletes made similar threats against the President over the past year. In response, hopefully, the Secret Service met with all of these "stars" to gauge the seriousness of their comments and the actual threat level they posed to the President.

One actor who needs to be interviewed is Raging Bull star Robert DeNiro who promised to "punch Donald Trump in the face" during the campaign. Sadly, since the President's victory, DeNiro has not calmed down. Last Tuesday night, he called the President an "idiot," an "f.... fool" and a "baby" while giving a short introductory speech. Ostensibly, DeNiro was honoring Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala, but he decided to go "off script." It seems DeNiro was auditioning for a visit by the Secret Service.

Not only are Hollywood stars becoming very hostile toward President Trump, but certain Democrat politicians are also losing their cool while referring to our Commander-in-Chief. On Thursday's Hardball program on MSNBC, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe promised to knock down the President. Host Chris Matthews asked McAuliffe what he would do if the President stood near him like he did in a debate against Hillary Clinton. In response, McAuliffe said "You'd have to pick him up off the floor."

Clearly, the statement should be construed as a threat against the President. Matthews found the comment hysterical and asked McAuliffe "OK, you mean, you'd deck him?" Thus, a host on a national cable news network asked a guest whether he would physically harm the President of the United States.

The follow-up question should have given the Governor a chance to reconsider his comments. Instead, he doubled down and stated, "Listen, this guy got in my space, you want to get in my space, I've always said, Chris, you punch me back twice as hard, and it wouldn't be hard to do it.... But if he ever came over and leaned on me and got in my space, that would be the last time Donald Trump ever did that, I promise you that."

These boasts should have horrified Matthews; instead, he excitedly wished for the remarks to go "viral," as a way to promote his pathetic television show.

Once they finish with all of the hateful celebrities, the Secret Service needs to pay a visit to the hothead Governor of Virginia. If there are some negative consequences for these threats against the President, other liberals may think twice before they engage in activities which may harm President Trump.

Regardless of the President's controversial comments, tweets or behaviors, all Americans must respect the office if not the occupant. It looks like it is time for the Secret Service to get busy and remind unhinged liberals about the consequences of their actions. Otherwise, these types of domestic threats against President Trump will only get worse.

