The joys and pains of being a pastor's wife

"The Pastor's Wife” It’s how most people introduce me. Some have asked if that bothers me? I lean toward taking it as a compliment. Yes, I am my own person, and have my own identity. However, I learned long ago that my true identity is found in Christ... and Christ has called me to be a helpmate to this husband of mine, who just so happens to be a pastor. It is an honor to serve alongside him, and my privilege to be associated with him.

Over the years, I've received questions and comments like these: "What's it like to be a pastor's wife? How do you do it all... kids, a husband, the pastor’s wife? I could never do that!"

How do I do it? By God’s sheer grace.

I've only been doing this for (almost) 9 years. While I certainly haven't mastered it, the Lord has definitely taught me a lot along the way.

It is such a blessing that it's almost embarrassing to share the more difficult parts with you, because in no way do I want anyone to walk away with the impression that it's more a burden than a blessing. That said, there are indeed difficulties that come with the territory, so I'll give you the whole picture you're asking for.

I didn't marry a pastor, I married a construction worker. It was about 8 years later that we entered into full-time ministry. I’ll pick it up at the point where my husband finally submitted to the Lord and told me, "I feel like we are supposed to plant a church."

This is how my thoughts played out.

1. Ok, great! I’m in.

2. Oooh, that means I’ll be the pastor’s wife.

3. Oooooh, that means our kids will be pastor’s kids.

So naturally, I contacted a few pastor’s wives I knew, and googled "pastors’ wives’ articles." You'd want to scream at the redundancy of it because they ALL. SAY. THE. SAME. THING! I found it interesting, though. I also found it scary. If they were all saying the same thing, I’d better sit up and pay attention. And what I was hearing was enough to make the hair on my arms stand up.

The expectations. The loneliness. The pastor’s kids. The struggle to guard family time. The pay cut. The insecurities. The criticism (of husband and yourself). The fish bowl. Etc. While most trials are common to all pastors’ wives, there are some variations depending on a few factors... do you have a small congregation or a mega church? Are you a church planter or did you step in to an established church? Do you primarily serve your local congregation, or does your husband also write and speak, being known nationally? I would soon find out what all of that meant and what came along with it.

Seemed the Lord had the wrong girl if you asked me! Then it hit me, like someone aimed a bow and arrow right at my heart and hit it dead on: “Oh dear! The very person in the church I’d been guilty of judging from time to time, are the very shoes I’ll be walking in now.” Well if that wasn’t sobering. Had to repent, actually. Theeeen hide under the covers and plead with the Lord to protect me from the exact judgment I’d dished out at times. Oh the irony.

I didn't feel like your ‘typical’ pastor’s wife, by the way. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve thought, “These poor people, they're stuck with me.” I’ve got a past that would make anyone wonder why He chose me for this role. I can’t cook. I can’t sing. I don’t play the piano, I don’t have the gift of teaching, and I’m not a great hostess- thinking number 1 has something to do with that. Don’t you need all (or at least one, for heaven sakes!) of those elements to take on this position? In a nutshell, I was terrified. But at the same time, I’d seen the beauty in ministry. I’d seen the amazing ways God moved. I had stood in awe of how Jesus showed up time after time in ways only He could. So, while terrified, I was also hopeful, and excited for the new season.

It's been such a journey! There has been heartache deeper than I could have ever imagined. And joy more abundant than I ever knew was possible. We have gone on adventures I'd previously only dreamed of and have had some of the most mundane of days in between. We have seen things I could have gone a lifetime without seeing and we have seen things that we are forever grateful the Lord allowed us to have a front row seat to.

We serve one of the most amazing group of people you'll ever meet. It is truly an honor. And we have certainly made plenty of mistakes. Anything good that has come from this ministry is by the pure grace of God. We owe all to Him. ☝️