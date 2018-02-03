(Photo: Reuters/Danish Ismail) A man seen praying in this undated photo.

"Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God's image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go. Prayer brings UNITY. In 2018, our theme will be Pray for America – UNITY, based upon Ephesians 4:3 which challenges us to mobilize unified public prayer for America, "Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."

Our hope is that individuals, churches, and spiritual leaders in America, will humble ourselves and unify in prevailing prayer for the next great move of God in America. We can come together in clear agreement that this is our greatest need. We can become a visible union, standing together in prayer. We can pray more than ever before, and practice extraordinary prayer for the next great move of God in America that will catapult the message of the gospel nationally and internationally.

I encourage you even now to begin praying for America's unity. Visit Dr. Floyd's blog to learn how you can get involved with the National Day of Prayer. And let's also pray for unity on the belief of God's Word from the very first verse.

