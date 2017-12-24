UNSPLASH/Sean Wells

It started innocently enough. Mom bought thirteen-year old Harold some Christmas boxers. As if getting the hideous looking underpants wasn't bad enough, getting them as a Christmas present was worse.

His four older brothers laughed hysterically. Harold's face was as red as the shorts. He shoved them in the back of his dresser and never wore them.

The following Christmas his brother Chuck opened Harold's gift and was shocked to see the Christmas boxers folded neatly in the box.

Everyone laughed. A tradition was born.

Among the family menfolk, it was anyone's guess who'd get the Christmas boxers next. It became the annual gift-giving highlight.

Expand | Collapse Catt Lie/Unsplash.com

However, a bonus was added: when the beloved pair of Christmas boxers was unwrapped, the new recipient also got the honor of doing the Christmas dinner dishes.

Who knew what one pair of boxers could do to a family? Certainly not Mom, who no longer had to do the holiday dinner dishes. Right?

