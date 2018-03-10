The culture of Hollywood has permitted sexual abuse. It is incredibly naïve to believe that the Hollywood elite actors did not know that this type of stuff was going on.

[PHOTO:UNSPLASH/MARTINJERMBERG]

It is great thing that Hollywood executives have been outed as many of them take advantage of women. I hope this brings a better culture and helps curb the sexual abuse of women.

This type of abuse is also rampant in the corporate world but is not talked about as much because the participants are usually not famous. I don't know if every accusation is true, so there is something to be said about due process in these cases. It is a serious and touchy situation.

However, the "outrage" shown in Hollywood is grandstanding. The culture of Hollywood has permitted sexual abuse. It is incredibly naïve to believe that the Hollywood elite actors did not know this type of stuff was going on.

Many executives and actors in Hollywood cheered in support in 2003 when Roman Polanski won an Academy Award. This was after he was accused of raping a 13-year old girl. Accused rapist Kobe Bryant was given an Academy Award this year. Jimmy Kimmel's career began on a show that unapologetically objectified women.

This year, Hollywood celebrated a movie with an Academy Award that is about a sexual relationship between 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy. The 24-year-old man was invited by the 17-year- old's father to live with them as a favor, and the movie celebrates the sexual relationship that emerges between the two. It is astonishing that celebrities such as Kimmel are believed to have any credibility let alone be hoisted up as a moral arbiter. The hypocrisy could not be clearer.

The real lesson that the world should learn from the movement is that men are depraved. They will abuse power for sex. This points to the need for Jesus Christ in our lives. Many people with power and influence in the world want us to believe that humanism is the answer.

They want us to believe that things will keep improving. Humanity won't "evolve" into being less depraved. The depravity simply takes different forms. Will there ever be a time where it seems like all the evil in the world is cast out?

We are being sold on an impossible dream. It won't happen unless Jesus returns and makes it happen. There is a host of Scripture on the depravity of man (Romans 3:23, 5:12; Luke 18:19; Mark 10:18; 1 John 1:8-10; Ecclesiastes 9:3, etc.).

Many of us know of a woman that is suffering from abuse. There are countless other women suffering that we do not know about. It is impossible to know the scope of abuse and suffering that is occurring the world. Not everything is reported, and we can only find out about so much. Only God can fathom it.

We know some personal stories and these cases of some famous people getting abused. There are so many others that get no publicity that are equally important. Try to fathom the amount of abuse that is taking place in the world, and then think about the state of men. The world is a dark place that contains much evil. Thankfully, Christians can place their hope in Jesus Christ rather than a group of hypocritical celebrities.

