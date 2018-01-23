The UN is constantly criticizing and singling out the US when it recognizes Jerusalem – why?

(Photo: Reuters) People walk near Damascus Gate leading into Jerusalem's Old City, 2017.

"On that day, when all the nations of the earth are gathered against her, I will make Jerusalem an immovable rock for all the nations. All who try to move it will injure themselves." (Zechariah 12:3)

On December 21, 2017, the UN united as one to stand against one city on the planet: Jerusalem. A total of 128 countries came together to back a UN resolution which called on the U.S. to remove its recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. A snippet of an earlier resolution shows this obvious rejection of Israel's control over its capital, Jerusalem:

"[The General Assembly] reiterates its determination that any actions taken by Israel, the occupying Power, to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the Holy City of Jerusalem are illegal and therefore null and void and have no validity whatsoever, and calls upon Israel to immediately cease all such illegal and unilateral measures."

2,500 years earlier, the prophet Zechariah wrote these words from the Lord,

"I will gather all the nations against Jerusalem for battle" (Zech. 14:2)

The UN may have just moved us one step closer to fulfilling this ancient prophecy...

The UN general assembly, including almost 200 of the world's nations, voted 128 to 9 against the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Regardless of Donald Trump's threats to cut billions of dollars in aid to countries that dared to defy him.

The UN has once again displayed their hypocrisy by picking on Israel, particularly America's support of Israel, in spite of so many other world concerns of greater importance. For instance, what has the UN been doing during the horrific war in Syria? Where has the UN been during the attempted genocide of Christians in the Middle East?

The questions go on... Yet when America recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the UN is in an uproar. Groups like UNWatch.org have listed the UN's consistent singling out Israel for criticism while ignoring cruelty committed on a mass scale by other nations, including Israel's neighbors.

Why didn't different international leaders just simply call President Trump and say, "We strongly differ with your recognition of Jerusalem."? Instead, in the most public forum available, 128 nations stood together to condemn America for doing was what right and righteous, calling the decision "null and void."

Over 75 percent of the world's nations have publicly declared which nations are against God's chosen nation, and which nations support His Jewish nation. Of 185 nations that voted, the nine countries that voted against the resolution were the U.S., Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, Togo, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, and Palau. Notice that it is only SEVEN (I'm sure you know the significance of seven), who voted on the side of Israel and the United States! It is also a strange group too, I doubt many of us have even heard of some of these countries before.

Another important aspect to consider of this attack against the nation of Israel, is the fact that Britain also voted against President Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital - putting the 'special relationship' between the UK and the US at serious risk.

How significant is this vote? This vote may only have symbolic effect, but it also may very well be regarded by God as the world's final answer to His claim over the Promised Land. Nonetheless, there's definitely a connection between the UN's vote and Zechariah 12 for three reasons:

The vote confirms the worldwide opposition towards a Jewish Jerusalem.

It reminds us just how accurately God predicts future events. Twenty-five centuries later, and the coalition of nations have come against a Jewish Jerusalem, just as foretold!

