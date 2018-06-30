Expand | Collapse

God is the great sovereign creator of the universe and knows what's best for all of our lives. He understands we are a three part being, spirit, soul, and body and that for us to be the healthiest and happiest, all three of those parts need to be in harmony with each other and with Him!

In Acts 19:1 (KJV) it says; "And it came to pass while Apollos was at Corinth, Paul having passed through the upper coasts came to Ephesus: and finding certain disciples, he said unto them, "Have ye received the Holy Ghost since you believed?" And they said unto him, "We have not so much as heard whether there be any Holy Ghost. And he said unto them, "Unto what then were ye baptized?" And they said, "Unto Johns baptism". Then said Paul, John verily baptized with the baptism of repentance, saying unto the people that they should believe on him, which should come after him that is on Christ Jesus. When they heard this, they were baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus.

I once heard an Evangelist preach "You can have all of God you want to have!" Most everyone there that night shouted a hearty "amen"! We might assume that everyone shares that sentiment. We know that it would be a wonderful thing if they did. I remember counseling a woman once and encouraging her to take another step closer to the Lord. Her reply was "My husband refuses to go with me to church, and barely tolerates me going at all. I try to walk with God in a way that does not offend my husband. If I were to ever draw any closer to God it would surely ruin our marriage!"

I can remember a time in my own life when I was a single Christian man. Knowing that my calling was that of an evangelist/revivalist, I was trying to be very careful in my choices in any courting relationships. I began to minister to a particular young lady that I had been dating a while about possibly pressing into God a little closer and seeking Him a bit more diligently concerning all that He would have for her. I clearly remember her response. She said very plainly "Nolan I have all of God I want to have!"

It is interesting in this passage of scripture that in Acts 18 just prior to what I quoted from above we find a very intriguing new disciple of Jesus Christ. Apollos was a Jew, an eloquent speaker and mighty in the scriptures. It says in Acts 18:25 that he was instructed in the way of the Lord, meaning he was saved, and that he was fervent in spirit. It goes on to say that he taught diligently the things of the Lord. Can you believe this? He was preaching Jesus in the synagogue? Can you say "punishable by death?" Let's face it, this guy seemed to have it all, yet the very next sentence says that Aquilla and Priscilla, a husband and wife team of Jesus' disciples took Apollos off to a private location and "expounded unto him the way of God more perfectly!"

Ok, whenever I read something like this, a bell goes off inside of me; ding, ding, ding, as if something powerful is being communicated here. Apollos needed more of God in his life! We go on to read in the passage I quoted that there were twelve other disciples who hadn't even heard about the Holy Spirit, so Paul prayed for them to receive a fresh filling of God's "high test"!

Jesus when teaching in Matthew 5:6 (KJV) said: "Blessed are those who hunger and thirst after righteousness for they shall be filled." Can we all agree that from Genesis to Revelation the main theme of the entire Bible is to first of all come to God, and then to spend the rest of our lives pursuing all that He has for us? Why does it seem many modern churches are leaving that out of their teachings?

For a few decades now pew-filling philosophies have flooded the churches of America and to some degree the whole world. While Paul charged Timothy to "Rightly divide the Word of truth" in 2nd Timothy 2:15b, we have divided the Word alright, but not rightly divided it. Thank God for the leaders and churches holding fast to sound doctrine, but far too many have taken extreme positions on the subject of grace. As the scriptures predict there is now "no fear of God before their eyes".

This "Grandpa God" we have created for ourselves lets us do whatever we want. It's ok just seeing him one weekend a month, staying up late to watch movies we shouldn't, and not feeling guilty about having a little fun as long as nobody finds out! Meanwhile the true Holy Spirit of God's Presence has "left the building" and we entertain our flocks with fun and emotionalism.

I've got great news for everyone who's still breathing the earth's air! No matter where you are in life, and no matter who you are, there is always more of God available to you. It doesn't matter how many years you believed you have been a Christian or how many times you have read your Bible. Apollos, no matter how spiritual you are, or what Godly lineage you can boast of, there is always more of God for you! Even if you are one of the twelve disciples of Jesus at Ephesus there is always more of God.

To my Catholic friends, my Methodist, Episcopalian, Lutheran, Presbyterian friends there is always more of God for you! To my Baptist, Nazarene, Wesleyan, CMA friends there is always more of God, and to my Assembly of God, Church of God, Foursquare and a plethora of other denominations and churches friends there is always more of God for you. Begin to seek Him again in Jesus name! You will be filled anew!

