President Donald J. Trump is a lightning rod attracting high energy bolts—even when it's sunny outside.

The political left absolutely despises Trump. So much so that some are even calling for physical confrontation with anyone associated with his administration when they are found out in public. What used to be called respect for those with whom you disagree is no more. The gloves are off in American politics and what we have now is bare-knuckled street fighting where there doesn't seem to be any rules.

If I could point to the day everything changed it would be the "resistance" march In Washington, D.C., the day after the inauguration. It was on that day, in front of the world, that pop singer Madonna took the microphone, let fly a few obscenities and then said this: "Yes, I'm angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House."

And the crowd cheered.

The so-called progressives in the media, in Hollywood and in pop culture hate President Trump so much there is now something called Trump Derangement Syndrome. TDS is when one's hatred for the president causes a person to be unable to have a civil conversation about the merits of a Trump statement or policy because Trump himself is pure evil, and nothing he does deserves anything but scorn and "resistance."

Bill Maher said he would be in a favor of total economic collapse if it meant getting Trump out of office. "I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and by the way, I'm hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy," Maher said during the June 8 show. "So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people but it's either root for a recession, or you lose your democracy."

When it comes to President Trump, the lefties have literally lost their collective minds. Say the words "Donald Trump" and many unleash a primal scream. They run around as if their hair is on fire. Last week one poor soul couldn't take it anymore and so he got himself a pickax and took his hate toward the president out on Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star. He didn't just deface it, he went down a few inches into the dirt and completely dug it up.

I have never seen anything quite like this and I've been a political junkie since the late 1970s. There has always been rancorous back and forth between the Democrats and the Republicans. But this is different. Why?

There are at least three personality-driven reasons at play here. First, if you hit Trump, he hits back and he doesn't care who you are. Second, he's not big on social graces. For most of his life, he was a brash New York billionaire playboy used to having his way. Ironically, it's only when he became president that he had to adjust to the fact that he could not always have everything his way. And thirdly, he speaks bluntly most all the time and tweets what he thinks as well. That both helps and hurts him on any given day. Often, he goads the left. And he always gets a response of hysteria.

In addition to the aforesaid personality traits, liberals are also inflamed over his mostly conservative policy positions. For starters, he is pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-police and pro-flag. He is strongly against illegal immigration. He believes in putting the interests of America first in world affairs, and if that upsets the leaders of other countries and the liberal media, then so be it.

I did not vote for Donald Trump in the GOP primary for mainly these personality reasons. I was also skeptical of his conversion to conservatism after being a liberal for most of his adult life. He makes mistakes like everyone else, but I have to say, the man is doing, or trying to do, exactly what he said he would do when he ran against Hillary Clinton. And he is taking more incoming fire than any president I've ever seen. CNN doesn't even cover news much anymore. For most of the news and entertainment media, it's hate Trump—all day, every day.

The good thing is, a lot of America has caught on to this. They see the unfairness for what it is. That is why President Trump climbed to a 50 percent job approval recently, which is better than President Obama's rating at the same time in his presidency.

To watch the left take the position that they are morally superior to Trump and those who support him is really quite ironic. Liberals have always claimed to support tolerance and diversity. And they still believe in those ideas—as long as you agree with them.

