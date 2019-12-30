When Christians pray for a pro-life president

Regardless of your political affiliation, I hope you have tremendous compassion for babies, both born and unborn. And if you are a follower of Christ, then the love of God resides within your heart for all people, including the most helpless among us.

Marc Thiessen wrote a terrific piece in The Washington Post in 2018 titled: "Trump is Proving to Be the Most Fearlessly Pro-Life President in History." Every Christian should be able to give thanks to God for this historic shift in the right direction. After all, who is more vulnerable than the unborn?

God's Word instructs Christians "that requests, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for everyone — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all men to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth." (1 Timothy 2:1-4)

Christians are called to pray for our leaders, who of course require guidance from Scripture if they are going to walk in the path of righteousness. Our leaders need our daily prayers because the load they carry is enormous, and their decisions often have monumental consequences.

Thankfully, the Lord provides supernatural power and miraculous answers to those who seek Him in prayer. Jesus told His disciples, "I will do whatever you ask in my name so that the Son may bring glory to the Father. You may ask me for anything in my name and I will do it." (John 14:13,14)

Scripture instructs every Christian in America to pray for the president, regardless of which party occupies the White House. Daily prayer is our duty and privilege as believers. In fact, we are called to "pray without ceasing." (1 Thess. 5:17) One way our prayers are answered is when a president works for justice for the oppressed.

President Ronald Reagan said, "Every legislator, every doctor, and every citizen needs to recognize that the real issue is whether to affirm and protect the sanctity of all human life, or to embrace a social ethic where some human lives are valued and others are not."

A pro-life president has the heart and the courage to protect all human life because each one of us has been created by God.

President Donald Trump said, "Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: all children, born and unborn, are made in the holy image of God."

Among his many pro-life accomplishments, President Trump supports the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. "This legislation extends protection to unborn children who are at least 20 weeks because by this point in development (and probably earlier), the unborn have the capacity to experience excruciating pain during typical abortion procedures."

When someone appoints as many pro-life advocates to his administration as President Trump has done, it speaks volumes about his commitment to protect the unborn. Vice President Mike Pence said, "I long for the day that Roe v. Wade is sent to the ash heap of history." Pence also said, "A society can be judged by how it deals with its most vulnerable: the aged, the infirm, the disabled and the unborn."

Christians in America should pray daily for our pro-life president. It not only makes a world of difference for our president, but it also renews and refreshes our holy desire for prayer. Praying often for our president invigorates our soul and inspires us to pray daily for those closest to us. You see, Christians can actually become addicted to praying continually!

Scripture instructs us: "Do not put out the Spirit's fire." (1 Thess. 5:19) In other words, cooperate with the Holy Spirit by fanning into flame a godly life of prayer and devotion to the Lord. It is impossible to be filled with the Holy Spirit if we spend our time criticizing others rather than praying for them.

Will you and I pray everyday for our pro-life president? It is a noble New Year's resolution that can actually help to alter the course of history. The time is now. The need is great. The opportunity is huge. And the impact of widespread and persistent prayer for our pro-life president is almost incalculable.