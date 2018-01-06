Pixabay

Not many people truly understand what it means to wait. To wait years for something to happen that has been promised to you by God. Some people do understand; they are the ones that have waited years and prayed, contended, declared God's words, sometimes fasted and with a tenacity that is rare—they have held onto hope.

Hope for a better day, hope for God's goodness to shine forth and manifest, hope for a 'breaking through' into God's glorious plans—and those people stand firm on the truth that God can and will bless them with the fullness of his promises fulfilled.

This is truly a remarkable miracle if you think about it—hope which stands firm despite setbacks after setbacks, disappointments, more waiting, financial difficulty, health challenges and heartache.

The bible is full of promises. Chock-a-block full of powerful declarations of promise that he speaks and sings over our lives. Promises for his peace, promises for his protection, promises for his finance, promises to give us a hope and a future. These are all really important and true; but what many Christians don't talk about is the in between time—the waiting—especially when it goes on for years.

The hard times. The wrestle. The grief that you go through - the ashes and then how he weaves His beauty in. This place, this hard place of trust is where the glory of God intersects with human brokenness. It is a hidden place of trust.

A song

One of the many songs that I have written over the last few years is called 'Overcomer' and it speaks of this call to trust and draw on Gods strength. Maybe the lyrics will speak to you;

'Even when your knees are worn from battle,

even when your faith's been through the fire,

even when there seems to be no way forward,

even then we will trust.

Even when your hopes are disappointed,

even when the doors are closed in front of you,

even when your health does not look promising,

even then we will rise with courage.

For we're overcomers in you; in you Jesus- we find our strength...'

It sounds a lot like Habakkuk chapter 3, verses 17-18 doesn't it? – 'Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines, though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food, though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls; yet I will rejoice in the LORD, I will be joyful in god my Saviour.'

My husband and I are currently waiting for a house, for children and for financial breakthrough and to record my songs, so we are well-seasoned in waiting and trusting and praising God in it all. The secret I believe, is to learn to find the pearls of joy in the waiting and opening yourself up for God to fill you with himself; as he is the greatest ecstasy there is.

We were created for him and our whole beings rejoice when we are in His presence.

Coming into His presence

Many people ask me how I keep going and keep trusting and I simply answer 'coming into His presence' because He becomes enough once again for me—while I keep on waiting. Waiting for me is not at all a stationary thing either.

I have been actively writing songs and preparing in faith for several years as has my husband in the area of art that he has been called to and promised finance through. We are called to steward that which God gives us in seed form.

Steward faithfully and he will reward in full at the right time. God has his ways and it's high time we start learning them as his perfect order will bear the most fruit in our lives.

The best part is that God cannot lie or break a promise so as I hold onto that scripture for dear life and so many others like me are too; I want to challenge you to really get to know the God that we serve.

He is not a mean father but a loving one that with tenderness, weaves beauty into our ashes, shares his beautiful presence with us and counts our faith as righteousness. He cries every tear with us, fights for us (Exodus chapter 14, verse 14) and brings his holy spirit in power to outwork his plans in our lives.

Liana Monaghan is a trained teacher working as a nanny full-time and a songwriter/ singer. She is working towards her dream of releasing her first album in the next couple of years.

