(Photo: Reuters/Korea News Service) North Korea's military personnel parade with a portrait of North Korea's late leader Kim Il-sung in central Pyongyang April 25, 2007.

In a world that has made it clear that it is tired of war, we find ourselves, once again, as spectators to one of many standoffs between sovereign powers: the US and North Korea.

North Korea (or the "hermit state") has long provoked plenty of negative reactions from the US and nearby states because of its unstable behavior with regard to missile production and dogged efforts to become a nuclear power in Asia. While North Korea's Kim Jong Un is showing signs of wanting to reopen the peace negotiation table with South Korea, President Trump is making it clear that he has his finger on a "bigger nuclear button" than North Korea.

What's interesting in this situation is neither state wants to let up as this has always been the play of geopolitics. No one ever wants to be the first to show defeat or weakness. This is the reason why North Korea has been ceaseless in its missile testing for the past few years.

North Korea's missile tests have long aggravated nearby Japan and South Korea, which has prompted both the People's Republic of China and the United States to show an aggressive posture to North Korea. North Korea is actually more afraid of losing China's support as historically, it has been the beneficiary of the PRC.

Admittedly in our personal lives, we have wars of our own to fight - going into battle with others over a righteous claim or with ourselves because we want to correct our faith.

There's a passage in the Bible that shows us that God will be there at the moment we need to go into war:

When you go to war against your enemies and see horses and chariots and an army greater than yours, do not be afraid of them, because the Lord your God, who brought you up out of Egypt, will be with you. – Deut. 20:1

The entire Bible is filled with passages and accounts of battles and wars, and God has always been there to lend strength to the righteous. And while wars aren't automatically stopped by God just because He can, He ensures that those in the right will always have enough strength, power and resources to overcome, no matter how big or small they may be. The scale of a person's power is not the measurement, but his righteousness in the face of the God Himself.

***

As people who choose to be strengthened by God's grace alone, we know where to go to solve our problems and where to get the strength or inner fortitude when we need to overcome life's difficulties.

This is a basic tenet in the Bible's take of personal strength: I can do all things through him who gives me strength. (Phil. 4:13)

And we should never worry about facing our problems on our own, because we are never truly alone: He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. (Isaiah 40:29) This is especially important when we think of anything that involves power in our lives. The strong will be made weak if the strong are not righteous. The righteousness is determined by the willingness to submit to God's will and Scripture itself. And this makes complete sense, as God's salvation extends to everyone who recognizes the true source of strength in life: My soul is weary with sorrow; strengthen me according to your word (Psalm 119:28).

And as a final reminder:

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. (Eph. 6:10)

People aren't strong by themselves. That's the kind of strength that easily fades over time, or when we are faced with material adversity. The kind of strength that perseveres through time and continues to increase will always be the strength that God gives us, from the beginning of time until Tribulation.

