Lily Phillips responds to critics who question her faith, won't quit making porn

Porn star Lily Phillips, whose rebaptism has drawn mixed reactions from Christians, responded to critics who have questioned her commitment to rebuilding her relationship with God in light of her plans to continue creating pornographic and sexually explicit content.

The 24-year-old OnlyFans star defended her decision in response to a report this week by Protestia, which claimed that Phillips plans to participate in an orgy and is posting advertisements about it on her social media. Phillips did not confirm or deny the report when asked about it by The Christian Post.

“Even though I am Christian, I don’t plan on quitting my job anytime soon," she told CP. "I understand that my faith and my work don’t fit neatly into everyone’s expectations of what a Christian ‘should’ look like. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting, praying, and being honest with myself about both."

Phillips said that her relationship with God is "personal, ongoing, and rooted in grace, not in public approval or moral perfection."

“Christianity, for me, isn’t about pretending I have everything figured out or meeting other people’s standards," she said. "It’s about sincerity, growth, and trusting that God meets people where they are, not where others think they should be. You don’t have to agree with my choices, but questioning my faith or worth isn’t something I’m open to.”

Phillips, who is known for claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, shared a video last month on her Instagram documenting her rebaptism. The video showed Phillips standing in a baptismal pool as a minister submerged her in the water. The song “God Is” by Kanye West played in the background.

In an interview with US Weekly after the rebaptism, Phillips said that she faced a “little bit of a hardship” in her personal life, which led her to “look to God for help in that” and “give [her] more strength in that.”

“I think for a while I’d kind of deviated from religion, and I think I was kind of in denial for a lot of it,” she said. “Quite a big thing happened more in my personal life, where I kind of felt the need to start speaking to God again. I hadn’t really practiced faith for a while. I just wanted to get rebaptized to kind of reinstate my relationship with God.”

Phillips insisted that “there are a lot of Christian girls who are in this industry,” adding “people might not know it and they might not feel comfortable talking about it because of the judgment.”

Detailing her religious upbringing, Phillips said that her family has "always been religious.” She admitted they didn’t always practice their faith, but claimed her family was always close to God and that they were “delighted” about her rebaptism.

While the OnlyFans star acknowledged that many people will probably not think she is a “good Christian” because of her career, she said that she isn’t claiming to be a “traditional Christian.” She also noted that she condones same-sex marriage and is pro-choice, values that don’t align with traditional Christian beliefs.

“But that doesn’t mean to say that I can’t be Christian. I would just hope that the Christian community welcomes me, because I guess everyone’s relationship with God is bespoke to them,” she argued.

Phillips faces mixed reactions regarding her baptism, with critics noting that she continues to work in the pornography industry and holds views that do not align with the Christian faith.

In an X post earlier this month, Christian social media commentator Jon Root suggested that Phillips’ baptism was part of a strategy to grow her platform.

“Currently, I don’t see the fruit of saving faith in Jesus Christ,” Root stated, adding that she “still sells pornographic material,” “doesn’t mention Jesus Christ in her reasoning to be baptized,” and “still has immodest content on her social channels.”

While the Christian commentator acknowledged that “God can save anyone,” he doesn't "see any evidence of good fruit" in Phillips.

“Christianity has become a grift for many to elevate their brand a lot lately," Root concluded. "I don’t think this is anything more than lip service, especially after reading her explanation for baptism to US Weekly. If she was real, she’d leave her old life of debauchery, not justify her sin, while claiming to follow God."

Joshua Broome, a former porn star who became a Christian ministry leader, urged Christians to pray for Phillips in response to the news of her baptism.

“I don’t know her personally. I don’t know the legitimacy of the baptism or her faith. That’s not something that I know for sure, and not something I can determine. Only God knows her and her heart,” Broome said in an Instagram video earlier this month.

“God is not limited by imperfect people, unclear motives or messy beginnings,” Broome said. “I’ve read stories of people who were working on ‘The Chosen,’ men and women who were actors and actresses who did not have a faith and they were simply portraying biblical characters or reading Scripture as part of a role and yet something happened.”