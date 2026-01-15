Home News Shooting at Greg Locke’s home sparked by 'beef' between stepson and shooter: prosecutor

A 2024 shooting at the former home of controversial Tennessee Pastor Greg Locke, which forced him to relocate, was sparked by a “beef” between the shooter and his 17-year-old stepson and was not an attack on the pastor or his ministry, according to the Wilson County District Attorney’s Office.

“This had nothing to do with Greg Locke, except he owned the house where it [shooting] happened. It wasn't retribution for anything he did. It had nothing to do with his teachings,” Wilson County Assistant District Attorney Tammy Meade told The Christian Post on Thursday.

“I have some of the best investigators in the country that worked this case. There is no doubt in my mind, and I've been doing this for 30 years, that this had nothing to do with that church. It was between the juvenile and one of his friends. It was a beef between young men.”

Tyler Poole, 21, of Hermitage, pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment related to the Sept. 3, 2024, shooting at Locke’s former home located at 1729 Chandler Road, Mt. Juliet.

Poole reportedly blasted the outspoken pastor’s home with more than 60 gunshots. He was sentenced to five years in prison on the aggravated assault charge, plus two years each for the reckless endangerment charges. Officials told The Tennessean that Poole has received time served for the more than one year he has been in jail.

Locke, who leads the Global Vision Bible Church, which was relocated from Mt. Juliet to Lebanon, previously stated that he believes the Lord slowed his family down while they were driving home from Pigeon Forge on the night of the shooting and painted Poole as a “madman.”

In a statement to The Christian Post, Locke said he never claimed that the shooting was in retaliation for his beliefs or preaching.

"It was my family and our home, so it had everything to do with me. I’ve never claimed it was over my preaching. I said, and still say, when you’re making the devil angry, he fights you," Locke said. "My kids could have died, so the WHY means absolutely nothing to me. It only means something to critics and liars looking for 15 minutes of fame."

"People use tragedy to fabricate a narrative that makes them seem credible," Locke added. "The Lord will reward them according to their words. When I made the post the night it took place, everyone was still in shock and had no idea what was happening. Anyone who has that many bullets riddle their home and personal vehicle will never get over it. We’ve forgiven the young man and plan on visiting him in jail very soon. We wish him nothing but the best. All of us have made dumb decisions, and those decisions can either destroy us or define us."

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Scott Moore told The Tennessean at the time that when deputies responded to Locke's home at around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, they found 30 to 40 shell casings around the house, the garage and a vehicle.

Following the shooting, Locke said investigators advised him not to return to the home.

"We have not been allowed to be back at our house since then, and other than packing stuff up, we're not going back anyhow," Locke told his congregation in September 2024. "They told us that they fear retaliation at this moment."

Just days after the shooting, Locke addressed speculation about the reason for the shooting online, but didn't previously clarified that the shooting was related to a dispute between his stepson and Poole.

“When the shooting happened in the subsequent days, I've really tried to stay out of the media limelight because of it. Because it's a serious situation. It's not something you want to just glorify and talk about every five seconds of your life, but it's interesting how many people online, maybe even some good, sincere folks, … saw these videos [and said] 'Well, you know what, this was a warning to Global Vision,'” Locke said.

He later compared the shooting to the persecution of the apostles in the Bible.

“This was a warning to Greg Locke. This is a warning to his family because God allowed this to happen to bring forth elements of disobedience. And I'm like, 'OK, …. let me ask you a question. You going to say that about the apostles and the disciples?'” Locke asked. “That all of them were eventually assassinated except John. They boiled him in chicken grease. I believe I'd take the assassination over that, but he did write 22 chapters of the Book of Revelation, praise God, when his body was completely boiled over in that grease.”