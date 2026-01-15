Home News Birthright citizenship, conversion therapy ban, trans sports: 5 Supreme Court decisions to watch in 2026

The United States Supreme Court is in the midst of a term that includes several high-profile cases on issues including religious liberty, transgender-identified student-athletes, and birthright citizenship.

The cases highlighted here are expected to issue decisions within the next several months, potentially affecting much of the country and the laws of many states.

Here are five Supreme Court decisions to look out for in 2026.