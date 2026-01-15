Share

Birthright citizenship, conversion therapy ban, trans sports: 5 Supreme Court decisions to watch in 2026

By Michael Gryboski, Editor Twitter
Becky Pepper-Jackson (lower center L), the West Virginia high school sophomore at the center of the Supreme Court appeal on trans-identified male athletes competing in girls' sports, walks with her legal team and supporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard arguments in challenges to state bans on trans athletes in women's sports on Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The US Supreme Court on January 13 wades into the hot-button issue of transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports. The court heard challenges to state laws in Idaho and West Virginia banning trans athletes from female-only competitions. More than two dozen U.S. states have passed laws in recent years barring male athletes from taking part in girls' or women's sports.
The United States Supreme Court is in the midst of a term that includes several high-profile cases on issues including religious liberty, transgender-identified student-athletes, and birthright citizenship.

The cases highlighted here are expected to issue decisions within the next several months, potentially affecting much of the country and the laws of many states.

Here are five Supreme Court decisions to look out for in 2026.

