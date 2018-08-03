Twitter/Fortnite/Epic Games "Fortnite" has put out the "High Explosives LTM v2" update that adds guided missiles and remote explosives as new items in the game.

Fortnite is an astounding cultural phenomenon. More than 125 million people play the online video game worldwide.

Are parents worried about the violence of the game or its addictive nature? For many, the answer is no. They're worried that their kids are losing.

So, according to the Wall Street Journal, they're hiring Fortnite coaches for their children. One contracting site has hired out more than 1,400 Fortnite coaches since last March.

One mother explains: "There's pressure not to just play it but to be really good at it. You can imagine what that was like for him at school."

A car that costs more than $4 million

A 1998 Mercedes-Benz will be auctioned by Sotheby's on August 25. It comes with its original tool chest, owner's manuals, spare keys, and first aid kit. The starting bid is a mere $4,250,000.

Why? The AMG CLK GTR is a street-legal version of a race car that was so successful in 1998, competitions were canceled the next year "due to lack of interest from Mercedes' competitors." The car being auctioned is one of only twenty-five ever built.

In a similar vein, a home in Georgetown is coming on the market for $22 million. The current owner bought the property in 2008 for $11.8 million. Its claim to fame: Ted Kennedy once lived there.

According to the Historical Society of Washington, DC, Kennedy and his first wife, Joan, rented the property sometime after his election to the Senate in the 1960s. Even though the senator moved to another home many years ago and died in 2009, the Georgetown property is still identified with him.

Speaking of prominent families, thieves stole two crowns and an orb from the Swedish royal family's collection yesterday. The priceless artifacts were snatched at lunchtime from a cathedral an hour west of Stockholm. The criminals made their escape in a motorboat.

The items belonged to King Karl IX, who died in 1611, and his wife, Queen Kristina, who died in 1625. They are so valuable because they are so unique.

The best advice I've ever received

The best advice I've ever received is this: always remember the source of your personal worth.

Our culture determines our value by our performance. Beginning in childhood, we are taught that we are what we do, whether on video games, athletic fields, or academic tests.

As we grow older, we value ourselves by what we own. The more unique our possessions, the better.

All the while, our Lord values us by whose we are. Just as the former home of Ted Kennedy is more expensive because he lived there, we are valuable because our Father made us, his Son died for us, and his Spirit lives in us (1 Corinthians 3:16).

Now we must choose to value ourselves and each day we live as he does.

Why no one "dies"

David prayed, "O Lord, make me know my end and what is the measure of my days; let me know how fleeting I am!" (Psalm 39:4). From his prayer we learn this fact: we do not know how fleeting our lives are.

We think we have more time than we do. We are never ready for the end to come, for ourselves or someone we love. Maybe next week or next month, but not today.

Satan works effectively here. He wants us to avoid even the thought of our mortality, lest it direct us from the present to the eternal. And our culture helps with this deception. No one "dies"–they "pass on" or move to a "better place."

Janet and I recently attended a graveside service for a dear friend who died at the age of ninety-nine. While we will miss her, we were not shocked at her homegoing.

During the service, I watched a young mother following her small boy as he explored the cemetery. If he were to die, his family would be devastated. But he is no less mortal than his now-deceased relative.

How to have "perfect calmness of spirit"

David's prayer reveals a second fact: we must pray for urgency. Because we are so good at avoiding the concept of mortality, we need the Lord's help in living each day as if it were our last.

If we will not pray for such insight, we are more likely to waste the only day we have.

But if we ask God to help us maximize this day, he will answer our prayer. He will lead us to live in ways that manifest the character of Jesus (Romans 8:29) and the fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23). In a frantic, chaotic culture, he will "fill [us] with all joy and peace" (Romans 15:13).

I recently found this prayer of John Wesley:

Each moment draw from earth away

My heart, that lowly waits thy call;

Speak to my inmost soul, and say,

"I am thy Love, thy God, thy All!"

To feel thy power, to hear thy voice,

To taste thy love, be all my choice.

As a result, Wesley could testify: "Though I am always in haste, I am never in a hurry; because I never undertake any more work than I can go through with perfect calmness of spirit."

Can you say the same?

Originally posted at Denison Forum.

Adapted from Dr. Jim Denison's daily cultural commentary at www.denisonforum.org . Jim Denison, Ph.D., is a cultural apologist, building a bridge between faith and culture by engaging contemporary issues with biblical truth. He founded the Denison Forum on Truth and Culture in February 2009 and is the author of seven books, including "Radical Islam: What You Need to Know." For more information on the Denison Forum, visit www.denisonforum.org . To connect with Dr. Denison in social media, visit www.twitter.com/jimdenison or www.facebook.com/denisonforum . Original source: www.denisonforum.org

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).