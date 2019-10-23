Women in ministry: John MacArthur owes you an apology

This week evangelical pastor John MacArthur haughtily told Beth Moore to, “Go home,” when questioned regarding his thoughts about her. Then, as if this heartless comment wasn’t cringe-worthy enough, he compared Beth Moore’s sacred ministry call to that of a salesperson peddling jewelry on television.

Here’s the thing: MacArthur’s stinging discourse regarding Beth Moore, wasn’t really about Beth Moore. He was disparaging every woman who has ever answered the call to ministry. In one clean swoop, he maligned Huldah, Deborah, Miriam, Priscilla, Phoebe, and Junia … and you. John MacArthur owes you an apology.

But a far weighty matter is that MacArthur’s attack against Beth Moore constituted an attack against the character of God. When the enemy uses someone to devalue either gender, it is an attempt to diminish the power of the cross and dilute the blood of Jesus. Both genders are made in the image of God; it is God who places and empowers women in positions of biblical leadership.

While it remains to be seen if John MacArthur will ever apologize to Beth Moore, or ask forgiveness of Almighty God, you deserve an apology. Someone needs to acknowledge the hurt, pain, lies, and injustices you have withstood at the hand of the enemy. And let that someone be me.

Women in ministry, I profusely apologize to you for the actions and words of John MacArthur and anyone else who has ever opposed God’s call on your life.

I’m sorry so for any discouragement you have received. I’m sorry if you have been discounted, overlooked, or made to feel like a leper. I’m sorry for every critical stone that has been hurled your way.

I’m also sorry that entire church doctrines have been written to preclude you from ministry. I’m sorry if you have been erroneously taught that women are God’s fallback option if a man isn’t willing or available. I’m sorry for all the times you had to stop advancing the Kingdom in order to answer your faultfinders.

I’m deeply sorry for the pain, rejection, and loneliness you have endured. I’m sorry if your gifts and talents have lain dormant. I’m sorry for all of the wasted time. I’m sorry for the souls that haven’t been won.

I’m profoundly sorry if needed ministry support has been sorely lacking. I’m sorry if no one pours into you. I’m sorry if you’ve had to encourage yourself in the Lord again and again out of necessity. I’m sorry you have to navigate through major ministry problems alone.

I’m sorry. I’m so very, very sorry. From the bottom of this female minister’s heart, I am genuinely sorry.

And now I affirm that there is a call on your life and a destiny God has called you to fulfill. I affirm that you are loaded with gifts, talents, anointings, and mantles. I affirm that you were born with a purpose to fulfill. And that your very existence on this earth proves there is something God wants to accomplish through you.

I affirm that there are people God has called you to reach with the Gospel. I affirm that God will prepare you, equip you, and launch you in the place of ministry to which you have been called. I affirm that you are God’s first choice for the ministry to which you are called.

I affirm that God will help you answer His call on your life. He will perform miracles, open doors, part rivers, and move mountains on your behalf. He will blast through every obstacle the enemy places in your path to hinder you from answering His call on your life.

Yes, you have been hurt, discouraged, and disappointed, but God doesn’t waste pain. He will use you to minister salvation and healing to the lost and broken, utilizing everything you have been through.

Oh, and, John MacArthur, we forgive you, for you know not what you do.