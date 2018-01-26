Karen Farris

January can be a dark month. One particularly gloomy day, the rain was relentless. Rather than enjoy the warmth of the wood stove, it was easier for me to sulk as I thought about all the work I needed to do.

Later, as I washed the dinner dishes, I did something I hardly ever do. I chipped a plate. Sigh. It was exactly how I felt, chipped in spirit. I held the piece in my hand. While trying to glue it back in place the shard cut my finger. Why not feel worse?

The next day my personal clouds lifted. But the newly chipped plate bore its wound poorly—thanks to my pathetic glue job.

I stuck the plate at the bottom of the stack, so I wouldn't have to see it often, but today, I was on my last plate, and there it was, ugly chip and all. I smiled at my wounded plate, because it reminds me that while dark, rainy January days will come, they don't last—and neither do the moods that go with them.

2 Samuel 23:4 "he is like the light of morning at sunrise on a cloudless morning,

like the brightness after rain that brings grass from the earth."

