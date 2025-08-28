Home Opinion 10 reasons why I am not a cessationist

One of the most frequently cited texts by cessationists — those who believe the gifts of the Spirit, such as prophecy, tongues, and healing, ceased after the apostolic era — is found in 1 Corinthians 13:8-12:

“Love never ends. As for prophecies, they will pass away; as for tongues, they will cease; as for knowledge, it will pass away. For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when the perfect comes, the partial will pass away. When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways. For now we see in a mirror dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I have been fully known.”

Cessationists argue that “the perfect” refers to the completed canon of Scripture, and that once it was established, gifts like prophecy and tongues were no longer necessary. (Of course, they usually don’t also teach “knowledge will pass away” because it will rebut their entire argument regarding the canon of Scripture!)

They support their cessation interpretation of 1 Corinthians 13 with passages like James 1:23-25 and Psalm 19:7.

At first glance, this may sound compelling. But a deeper look at Scripture, church history, and global testimony reveals a very different picture. Here are 10 reasons why I am not a cessationist:

1. The Word was already called 'perfect' before the canon was complete

James and Psalm 19 already described God’s Word as “perfect” long before the New Testament was completed. This means Paul, in 1 Corinthians 13, was not talking about a completed N.T. canon. The “perfect” he described points to our full, face-to-face encounter with Christ in glory.

2. Paul was referring to seeing Christ face to face

Paul’s language is deeply personal: “Then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known.” This is eschatological language — fulfilled only when we are glorified in Christ’s presence (cf. 1 John 3:2). He was not describing a moment in history when the canon closed, since he died before that happened; he was referring to himself, fully knowing once he transitioned to his eternal state in Heaven.

3. Full knowledge has not yet come

If “the perfect” arrived with the completed Bible, the church should now “know fully.” But we still “see through a glass dimly.” Even with exhaustive access to Scripture, no believer or scholar claims complete knowledge. Spiritual gifts remain necessary for building up the church until Christ returns.

4. Historic commentaries reject the cessationist reading

Before the 20th century, no major commentator interpreted “the perfect” as the closing of the canon. Even Reformers like John Calvin — often quoted by cessationists — understood 1 Corinthians 13 as pointing to the final state of glory, not the Bible’s completion.

5. Church history is full of miracles and gifts

The claim that miracles ceased after the apostles ignores historical evidence. Accounts of healings, prophecy, and deliverance run through:

Justin Martyr and Irenaeus, who documented ongoing charisms in the 2nd century.

Tertullian, who described prophecy and spiritual manifestations in North Africa.

Athanasius, Gregory of Nyssa, and other early fathers who reported miraculous interventions.

Augustine, who initially doubted miracles, but later in City of God testified to healings and exorcisms in his own time.

From the Desert Fathers to the Moravians to early Methodists, and Pentecostals in the 20th century, God’s Spirit continued to work in power. History flatly contradicts cessationism.

6. Cessationism replaces supernatural faith with rationalism

Much of modern cessationism is rooted in Enlightenment rationalism, which elevates human reason over supernatural experience. Ironically, many cessationists still use subjective language like “God laid this upon my heart” or “God gave me peace about this decision.”

If the Holy Spirit can bear witness with our spirit regarding our eternal state (Romans 8:16), why would He stop guiding, prompting, or speaking in ways consistent with Scripture regarding everyday practical things?

7. Signs and wonders still accompany the Gospel

Cessationists often cite Hebrews 2:3–4 to say signs only confirmed the gospel in the apostolic era. But the text is descriptive, not prescriptive. Today, in frontier missions and unreached regions, signs and wonders are common: visions, healings, and deliverance often precede Bible translation or church planting. God continues to confirm His Word in power amongst those in domestic and foreign lands who know not the Gospel.

8. Hebrews 1:1–2 doesn’t mean God no longer speaks

Cessationists point to Hebrews 1:1–2 to argue that God only speaks in His Son through Scripture now. But this misreads the text. The passage highlights the finality of Christ’s redemptive work that the Old Testament prophets pointed to, not a restriction of the Spirit’s voice.

Throughout Acts and the epistles, the Spirit points us back to Christ as He guides, warns, and instructs the church. Nothing in Scripture teaches that such guidance would cease.

9. The Church still needs the gifts for ministry

If the apostolic church — ministering in the power of Pentecost — needed the gifts to evangelize a hostile world, how much more do we need them today?

Acts 2:17 declares: “In the last days … your sons and daughters will prophesy.” These last days started with the church age. Gifts are not optional — they are mission-critical.

10. Global pentecostal growth proves God still moves in power

The fastest-growing segments of Christianity worldwide are Pentecostal and Charismatic movements, which emphasize the gifts of the Spirit.

In the Global South — Africa, Latin America, Asia ( as well as in the Middle East among Muslims) — thousands testify to healings, deliverance, and prophetic encounters

This Pentecostal expansion has fueled one of the greatest missionary movements in history

Far from stalling the faith, the ongoing work of the Spirit has propelled the global spread of Christianity into unreached regions, often accompanied by signs and wonders that confirm the gospel. Hence, if the devil is behind the Pentecostal movement, then he is divided against his own kingdom since millions are converting to Jesus and experiencing contemporary miracles and spiritual gifts like speaking in tongues.

Conclusion

Cessationism rests on a Western rationalistic enlightenment demystifying of Scripture by cherry picking passages while ignoring biblical exegesis, the historic witness of the church, and the global testimony of the Spirit’s work today.

The gifts of the Spirit are not ancient relics; they are current tools for Gospel advance. In a world still darkened by unbelief, we need the full empowerment Jesus promised the corporate church in John 14:12.

Let us reject a powerless form of Christianity. Let us embrace the Word and the Spirit together. And let us step confidently into the mission of God, equipped by every gift He still freely gives.