10 reasons why Jesus is the big story for everyone's story

According to Hebrews 2:10, all things come from, to, and through Jesus. This has vast implications for how we should view the purpose of humanity and creation. Consequently, Jesus is the metanarrative of the cosmos, not just the Gospels. Every person’s story ultimately points to the Jesus narrative. When Jesus said that He was “The Way, the Truth, and the Life,” He was referring to what all of reality means in Him and how it is complete in Him (John 14:6).

The following are 10 reasons why Jesus is the story for everyone’s story:

1. The beginning of all things points to Jesus

The Genesis creation story correlates with Jesus as the Word and Logos of God, who created all things (Genesis 1:1, John 1:1-3).

2. All truth emanates from Jesus

John 14:6 refers to Jesus as the Truth. This is not just referring to Scripture but all truth, including understanding the laws of physics, grammar, categories, mathematics, natural law, music, economics, etc. Hence, everything in all creation ultimately points to Him.

3. Human history will be consummated in Jesus

Paul, the apostle, speaks about all things, in heaven and on earth, ultimately being united in Christ (Ephesians 1:9-11). Consequently, God works all things according to the council of His will, which is Christ overall and in all.

4. Marriage speaks of Jesus and the Church

The love Jesus has for His Church is the meta-narrative of marriage. Jesus receives the Church as His bride, culminating in the marriage supper of the Lamb at the end of human history. Furthermore, after Paul gives instructions regarding marriage, he says it refers to Christ and His Church (Ephesians 5:25-33, 1 Corinthians 6:17, Revelation 19:6-9).

5. Every person’s story points to Jesus

According to Genesis 1:27, all people are image-bearers of God. According to Colossians 1:15, Jesus is the image of God. Hence, our whole life and purpose should ultimately be to reflect the image of Jesus (which is why we cannot understand anybody’s personal story and purpose until we interpret it in light of the life and redemption of Jesus). Indeed, of Him, to Him, and through Him are all things (Romans 11:36).

6. All Scripture ultimately points to Jesus

In Luke 24:44-45, we see how the disciples could only comprehend the Scriptures once they understood them in light of Jesus. Consequently, proper biblical interpretation must begin and end with the story of Jesus. He is the metanarrative of scripture through which all individual passages, chapters, and books of the Bible should be interpreted.

7. The story of Israel is fulfilled in Jesus as Messiah

The Exodus story was fulfilled in Christ when He came out of Egypt (Matthew 2:13-15). The 40-year wilderness story was fulfilled in Jesus’ 40-day wilderness experience (Matthew 4:1-11). The brazen serpent lifted for healing the Jews bitten by venomous snakes was fulfilled in Christ (Numbers 21:4-9, John 3:14-15). The manna God used to feed the Jews in the wilderness pointed to Jesus as the bread of life (John 6:32-35). The rock that dispensed water to sustain the Jews in the wilderness was Christ (1 Corinthians 10:1-4). The Passover lamb pointed to Jesus (Exodus 12, John 1:29). The blood of the animal sacrifices in the Levitical system saw fulfillment in Jesus (Hebrews 9:13-15). Jesus was the true tabernacle and temple of God (John 1:14, John 2:19-21, Hebrews 9:11:10:19). The fulfillment of the Mosaic Law, the fulfillment of all the Jewish feasts, the scapegoat (the Yom Kippur ritual described in the Torah [Leviticus 16:8–10], the goat ritually burdened with the sins of the Jewish people, [Matt. 8:16-17], all pointed to Jesus as the bearer of sins (Matt. 5:17, John 7:37).

8. All natural light points to Jesus

Jesus said He was the light of the world. In the consummation of human history, we will no longer need the light of the sun or the moon because the light of Jesus will be our Light (John 1:9, John 8:12, Revelations 22:5).

9. All natural knowledge for logic and rational thinking comes from Jesus

John 1:4-5 speaks of His life being the light (illumination) of all men, not just saved men! Without Jesus’ light, humankind could not function in this world. (This is what I call “creation grace” as contrasted to “saving grace.”) Paul says that Jesus holds everything together in the universe (Colossians 1:17, Hebrews 1:3).

Consequently, Christians, as the Body of Christ, have an even bigger advantage since they are organically and spiritually connected to Jesus as the mastermind of the universe (Ephesians 1:22-23). Thus, the Church should lead the way with the mind of Christ. This will result in problem-solving, inventions, creativity, leadership, management, composing music, art, serving on the leading edge of the science, technology, educational spheres, etc. (1 Corinthians 2:16).

10. The essence of the Church should constitute a Jesus community

The word “Christian” means “little Christ.” This is a category used by the apostle Peter to describe Christ-followers (1 Peter 4:16). The book of Acts 1:1 shows that the Gospel of Luke was a narrative regarding what Jesus “began to do.” This implies that the Church’s narrative is what Jesus “continues to do” in the world.

Jesus always had the Church in mind, even in the Gospels when He said He was building His Church. Jesus told His followers that the works He did, they would also do after He went to the Father (Matthew 16:16-18, John 14:12). Since the Church is called the “Body of Christ,” Christians are the physical image of the ascended invisible Christ. This is why John said, “As He is, so are we in this world” (Ephesians 1:22-23, 1 John 4:17).

In conclusion, the life and reality of the Lord Jesus are the highest ideals for life, truth, and ethics. This is the summum bonum of the Church, Israel, humanity, and all creation. Christ is over all!

Amen.