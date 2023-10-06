A new Jesus movement: The sound of the redeemed

Have you ever stopped to ponder what is God’s heart for the LGBTQ? Break away from fear or despair over the steep moral decline to consider how God wants to reveal Himself to this generation.

In 1989, Bob Jones had an encounter with the Lord in which he was shown 100,000 people from the LGBTQ community being saved, healed, and transformed. He saw them becoming intercessors, evangelists, and great lovers of God. Jones understood this would be the first wave of a great spiritual awakening.

For decades, intercessors have been heralding God’s heart and preparing the way for its fulfillment. Primarily stewarded by intercessor Lou Engle, God began to speak more and released a dream. In the dream, a pastor went to the church, but the church would not receive him. When he went to the LGBTQ community, however, they did receive him. And the Lord spoke, “What the hippies were to the Jesus movement of the 60s and 70s, the rainbow people will be for the Jesus movement that is now coming upon us. Thousands will be saved. Everywhere, people will be saved.”

From hippies to Jesus People



In the '60s and '70s, the hippies embodied the countercultural break from the traditions of the previous generation and their hypocrisy. They were known for their rebellion as they proudly championed sexual liberation, new-age spiritualism, and excessive drug use. They had a reputation for being college dropouts and misfits. The hippies proudly exalted self-expression that took on a mindset of “if it feels good, do it.”

At its core, it was a generation searching for fulfillment, and God had an answer. God poured out His Spirit on a generation, and out of rebellion came a people who encountered true love and freedom in Jesus Christ. They became known as the Jesus people and through them God birthed a Jesus movement of Christian discipleship, evangelism, and exploits of the Holy Spirit’s power.

God’s move not only confronted the cultural rebellion but also the ungodly religious and self-righteous mindsets within the church. God also used the Jesus people to challenge the prevailing cessationist beliefs regarding the miraculous gifts of the Holy Spirit. He challenged the church to welcome what became a revival of transformed souls.

Explo ‘72



In 1972, the Jesus people swarmed Dallas, Texas, for one of the biggest Christian evangelical events in our nation’s history, Explo ‘72. On the final day, reports of 150,000 gathered in what is now known as Klyde Warren Park for the Jesus Music Festival. It became known as the Christian alternative to Woodstock. Worship and testimony gushed forth like living water from Dallas’ wellspring of revival. Many repented and received salvation, forgiveness, and the call to fulfill the Great Commission.

Destiny over Dallas

Around every move of God, Satan seeks to thwart God’s purposes. There has always been a dark spiritual connection between sexual immorality and abortion. Just blocks from Klyde Warren Park, Roe v. Wade was originally filed in the Dallas courts. Following this, an explosion of life happened with the Jesus people at Explo ’72. A year later, Roe v. Wade became the law of the land.

Fast forward 50 years and what had been impossible happened. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and the death decree over our nation and over Dallas came down. As a result, we have been in a year of jubilee.

God is speaking and moving. The death culture propagated by the LGBTQ and abortion advocates will not have the final say. Death has been defeated. God is about to explode with life in Dallas once again. Another Jesus movement is on the rise.

Rainbow revival wave



One thing missing in the debate over the LGBTQ agenda is the voices of those who have abandoned this lifestyle. But like the hippies of the Jesus revolution, these voices will not be silenced. A diverse group of former LGBTQ people, who have awakened to their true identity in Jesus and surrendered their lives to Him, are coming to testify from Klyde Warren Park. They are hosting an outdoor worship and testimony festival, called Freedom March. Likened to the Jesus people, these redeemed rainbow people are mighty evangelists of the Gospel. As they testify, thousands will hear the sound of freedom of God’s power to save and transform lives for His glory.

Can you see the parallels of God snatching out a remnant from the hippies back then and the LGBTQ today? The immoral hightide is no match for the wave of revival that has already begun. The Jesus people were God’s inheritance out of the hippie movement. Today’s Jesus people are the rainbow people — God’s inheritance out of the LGBTQ. God is doing the impossible once again.

In June 2023, Dallas celebrated 40 years of LGBTQ Pride parading in the streets. Could God be saying to the principalities behind this wickedness: enough is enough. It is now time for My righteousness to parade in these streets. It is time to hear the testimonies of those who have come out of darkness and into marvelous light. It is time for the idolatry of self and sexuality to fall from its high place.

Sound of freedom

A sound is coming. It is the sound of the redeemed. Those who have been imprisoned by the powers of darkness and enslaved by the wrath of sexual immorality, who have now been set free and saved by Jesus, will release a sound of revival in Dallas that cannot be denied. They are the rainbow people. They have locked eyes with Jesus, encountered true love, and said yes to forsake all and follow Him. “They have conquered the devil by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, for they loved not their lives even unto death” (Rev. 12:11).

Invitation

Come to Freedom March Dallas in Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. Come to hear the sound of freedom and the joy of salvation. Let us worship God together in the public square and let us exalt the cross of Christ over Dallas.

To the overcomers, the rainbow people, get ready for God is about to use you in new and mighty ways. To those contending in prayer for your LGBTQ loved ones, come and be strengthened. And to the Church, can you be an older brother who has the heart of the Father, who runs and welcomes the prodigals home?

Convergence



I believe God’s prophetic words over the rainbow people and the first wave of revival are going to take place. Could we be on the brink of these prophetic words coming into fulfillment? Is now the time for Dallas’ well of revival to be tapped once again?

Jesus said, “Now I have told you before it takes place, so that when it does take place you may believe” (John 14:29). May it be so, and may God have all the glory.