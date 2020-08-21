10 Reasons why radicals burn Bibles

It was only a matter of time before many protesters showed their true Marxist intentions regarding their worldview. It came to the attention of many that the original founders of Black Lives Matter and groups like Antifa have a radical agenda that transcends those who seek to peacefully protest such incidents as the horrific murder of George Floyd.





These radical groups want nothing less than to deconstruct the entire nation. To do that, they will have to rid themselves of some of the basic Judeo/Christian presuppositions prevalent in the founding of our nation.

Recently, Bible burning has been reported to have taken place in Portland, Oregon. Bible burning can also be seen as a metaphor to point to any attempt to systematically eradicate or make illegal the Word of God. This article aims to give reasons why some segments of the global population may desire to “burn Bibles” and rid the world of the Scriptures.

The following are 10 reasons why progressive radicals desire to burn Bibles:

1. Binary gender

The radical agenda of the far left presently promotes “gender fluidity” in which a person determines their own gender. They decide their gender based on psychological reasons more than biological reasons. Their inward feelings trump their birth design and human anatomy.

The Bible limits gender to a binary design of either male or female, which is manifested at birth (Genesis 1:27, Matthew 19:14). Because of the absolute view of the scriptures related to its depiction of God’s image, radical progressives will desire to burn Bibles (Genesis 1:27).

2. The nuclear family

The radical progressives want to deconstruct the traditional nuclear family of a male and female, committed together in marriage, who procreate and nurture children after their own kind.

However, to the disdain of radical progressives, the Biblical pattern God ordained is the traditional nuclear family (Genesis 1:28, Psalm 127, Ephesians 5:22-6:4). Since radicals do not want the traditional nuclear family to be considered “the norm” they desire to burn Bibles.

3. Parents responsible for their children

The radical progressives promote government control over children through public education. This is manifest in communist and socialist nations. In the national socialist nation of Nazi Germany, children were considered wards of the state.

Scripture is clear that parents are responsible for nurturing their own children (Proverbs 1:8-9; Proverbs 22:6, Proverbs 29:17, Isaiah 54:13, Ephesians 6:1-4). Since secular cultural elites want the general population to be more loyal to the state than to their biological family, they will try to burn Bibles.

4. The role of government

The radical progressive view of civil government is all-encompassing in which elective officials use public policy and law to control every aspect of life, including religion. Their view of “big government” is Messianic in nature. They believe that their goal of having a perfect society can only be achieved through political elites making decisions for the masses regarding religion, wealth distribution, housing, education, and media.

Contrariwise, the Biblical view of government, focuses on civil leaders’ power primarily in matters of civil defense, keeping the peace, and ensuring justice in the “gates” (See the whole narrative of Kings and Chronicles as well as 1 Sam. 8:10-18, Proverbs 8:15-16, Romans 12:1-7, 1 Tim. 2:1-4).

For example, God did not want political leaders to interfere with religious matters. We see that King Uzziah of Judah became a leper after he attempted to leave his governmental lane to burn incense, which only the priests were allowed by God to do (2 Chron. 26:16-21). King Jeroboam was also judged by God for doing the same thing (1 Kings 13). The only exception to this law was King David, who functioned like a prophet, priest, and king because he was a type and shadow of the coming Messiah.

Since the Scriptures forbid civic governmental interference with the church, radicals desire to burn Bibles!

5. The view on race

Radical progressives attempt to utilize the belief in different races of humans. This belief is propagated to pit one ethnic group against another. The biblical view is that there are not multiple races but only one human race. The human race is expressed by various nations and ethnic groups created in God’s image (Genesis 1:26, Acts 17:26, Revelation 7:9-10).

Since scriptures teach that God never divided humanity along the lines of race, radicals desire to burn Bibles to propagate critical race theory, incite class warfare, and spread various Marxist ideologies.

6. The nature of salvation

The radical left believes that salvation comes from the outside. They believe that humankind will only experience salvation when there is a utopian society where every person gets their fair share through the redistribution of wealth.

The Bible teaches that salvation can only come when a human heart is born from above, irrespective of the environment. It comes from the inside out, not the reverse (John 3:1-8; Titus 3:5).

The fact that the Scriptures teach that the human heart is wicked above all things and has to be transformed by God to experience salvation is one of the main reasons people desire to burn Bibles (Jeremiah 17:9-10).

7. The boundaries of the word/law

Radical progressives and secular humanists put an individual’s freedom of expression as the highest ideal, even before religious freedom, civil rights, and any other law or principle.

Consequently, they do not want to be held accountable by a higher power, deity, or religion (Psalm 2).

The Bible gives 10 commandments (not suggestions) that regulate the human government, the economy, human sexuality, and so on. These ethical laws are the basis of framing a civil society’s laws so that a nation can be blessed by God. This is perhaps the number one reason why radicals want to burn Bibles.

8. The absolute rule of Jesus the Messiah (Psalm 2)

Radical progressives want human autonomy through an elitist, secular government.

The Bible talks about how God laughs at kings and nations who desire to cast off their Creator’s boundaries and restraints. The Bible commands the kings and rulers of the earth to pay homage to the Son, Jesus, lest His wrath flare-up, and He destroys them as a potter dashes a vessel to pieces (Psalm 2).

The New Testament is clear that Jesus did not merely come to be the personal savior of individual followers, but the King of kings and Lord of lords over all the kings and rulers of the earth. (1 Timothy 6:15-16, Rev. 19:16) Since these radical progressives desire to be their own king and lord, they may eventually want to burn Bibles.

9. The Bible is against egalitarianism.

Radicals preach an egalitarian or Marxist society in which every person receives the same pay and societal benefits, irrespective of whether they earned it.

The scripture teaches that people should reap the benefits of what they have sown (Galatians 6:6-9). Hence, if a person is lazy, they should not receive the same benefits as those who work hard (2 Thes. 3:10). The Bible also teaches that not all people are created equal regarding their gifts and abilities. Thus, some people will make more money than others because they are better entrepreneurs and more creative than the average person. God gave each person a different set of abilities and talents and will judge them based explicitly upon how they stewarded those abilities (Matthew 25:14-30).

Jesus said He would actually take away what little a person has saved if he was found to be lazy and did nothing with his assets (Luke 19:24-26).

Consequently, biblical justice has to do with giving people equal access to opportunities, and equal pay for an equivalent amount of work and results, irrespective of gender and ethnicity. True justice has to do with building economic systems upon an equitable and fair meritocracy, not upon endowments and entitlements based upon skin pigmentation, sexuality, or societal collectives. Because the Bible is against egalitarianism, radical left progressives would burn Bibles if they could.

10. The biblical view of divine judgment

Radical Marxist progressives believe in the inherent goodness of humanity. They think that if they can politically manufacture the right economic environment, they would thrive and live happily ever after. Since they lack an understanding of people’s morally depraved nature, they also have no view of future judgment (Why think you will face judgment if you are a good person?).

They will want to burn Bibles because the Bible teaches us that it is appointed for men to die once and after that the judgment (Hebrews 9:27).

Scripture says that God declares to all men everywhere to repent because He has fixed a day in which He will judge the world in righteousness through Jesus the Christ (Acts 17:30-31). Scripture teaches us that during the consummation of human history, all those whose names are not written in the “book of life” will be eternally condemned.

It is because of these ten reasons that radical progressives want to burn Bibles.

In conclusion, my final word to the “Bible burners” that may read this article is this: Jesus said, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my Word will never pass away (Matthew 24:35).”

His Word is forever fixed and settled in the heavens (Psalm 119:89). There is nothing anyone can do to stop the Word of God from multiplying! The more Bibles you burn, the more the Word of God will proliferate and increase because Jesus is sovereign over all the nations, ideologies, and systems of the earth.