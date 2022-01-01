2022, yet the same yesterday, today and forever

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Who he was in 2020 is who he is in 2021, and who he is in 2021 is who he’ll be in 2022.

New year, same God.

So don’t be anxious. Don’t be afraid.

The year won’t be the same. The world won’t be the same. People won’t be the same. But praise God, Jesus will be the same.

God doesn’t change. That is probably the greatest promise in the Bible. Everything we believe about God and the Gospel hinges on that. Since God doesn’t change, His promises do not change either.

Many of us, however, do not reflect on this.

The reason why we can trust that God is still sovereign — the reason why we can trust that God will still be in complete control of every atom in the universe and every action in this world in 2022 is because He doesn’t change.

What I’m describing is called the immutability of God. It means God’s essence and attributes, His plans and promises — are unchanging. God does not and cannot change.

Who God is in eternity past is who He’ll be in eternity future. Who God is at the last seconds of this year is who He’ll be at the first seconds of next year. Time doesn’t change God, God changes time.

It’s impossible for God to change. Otherwise, He wouldn’t be God. Change exists within time, but God exists outside of time. After all, God created time.

Since God doesn’t change, we can believe that He is faithful. Since Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever — we can trust Him yesterday, today, and forever.

This is why the hymn “Great is Thy Faithfulness” starts with:

“Great is Thy faithfulness,” O God my Father, There is no shadow of turning with Thee; Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not; As Thou hast been Thou forever wilt be.”

Therefore we can trust that in 2022 — God will still be omnipotent: he will do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think. He will still be omnipresent: He will be with us no matter where we are. He will still be omniscient: He will know what we need before we even ask Him. He will still be sovereign: He will work all things together for the good of those of us who are called according to his purpose.

Jesus will still be faithful: He will keep his promises. He will still be good and merciful: surely, goodness and mercy will follow us every day in 2022. He will still be gracious: He will forgive us of our sins.

When the author of Hebrews said, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” in Hebrews 13:8, he immediately followed that with: “Do not be led away by diverse and strange teachings (Hebrews 13:9).

Meaning, since Jesus doesn’t change — his Gospel doesn’t change either. Since Jesus will remain who he is in 2022, his gospel will remain what it is in 2022. Therefore, do not be led away by diverse and strange teachings on racism like critical race theory, and do not be led away strange and diverse teachings on sexuality like LGBTQ ideology.

Our culture will probably change for the worse again in 2022, but Jesus won’t change. So stand firm. Do not neglect to do good.

After all, the most important new year resolutions we can make are resolutions that will help us obey Christ.

Before the author of Hebrews said, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” in Hebrews 13:8 — he said:

“Let brotherly love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body. Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous. Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have, for he has said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” So we can confidently say, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not fear; what can man do to me?’” (Hebrews 13:1-6)

So since Jesus will still be holy in 2022, we shouldn’t let fear or false teaching lead us from being holy too.

Originally published at Slow to Write.