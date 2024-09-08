Home Opinion 5 American myths of successful churches and ministries

In studying the word of God over the past five decades, I have noticed a keen difference between the biblical measure of success and the way many American churches seem to measure success.

Many of the ways American churches measure success are, in fact, direct violations of the teachings of Jesus in Matthew 23. In this passage, Jesus speaks against people loving titles, celebrity status, and desiring prominent places in public events.

The following are my opinions regarding five myths for success that have crept into the church from American culture.

1. The size of the church shows success

Some churches in the USA have grown by the thousands within the first few years of their existence. That may seem normal in certain parts of the world where the Spirit of the Lord is blowing upon a nation for true revival and evangelism (for example, Brazil, Africa, and Indonesia). Unfortunately, most of the time in America, churches that number in the thousands after only a year or two of existence usually grow large via “transfer growth” (people who are already saved jumping from one church to another). This usually happens in several ways: a celebrity church (an already established worldwide name brand) with a lot of money plants a church, a celebrity leader (well-known TV personality) with an extensive following and mailing list opens up a church or sometimes, a church without a prior name brand explodes in growth because of its talented worship team, great administrative ability, marketing schemes, or charismatic preacher. Often, some of these churches are planted in an area amid many small congregations that don’t offer the same level of excitement through their programs, marketing, and presentation.

I do not hold up these churches as models for church growth because they are not growing organically through converting the lost. Most likely, they are gathering an uncommitted crowd rather than a true church with members relating to one another as a family of families. (There is also a lot of turnover in these megachurches, with a different crowd every year.)

I am all for explosive church growth, which involves mostly new converts rather than transfer growth.

2. The amount of the budget shows success

Another way I have noticed people measure success in this nation is by how much money they have to support their programs. When I am in some citywide pastors meetings, besides asking how many people attend church on Sunday, the other question that is sometimes asked is how big is the church’s budget? (This is not a question asked by mature leaders unless it is necessary in a counseling or mentoring situation.)

Money may or may not be a sign of God’s blessing upon a congregation. Sometimes God will test a strong church with financial challenges and hardship, while at the same time, I have seen some questionable ministries raise millions of dollars! Large amounts of money may not always show God’s blessing because it can also come through fleshly manipulation!

3. The celebrity status of the leader shows success

Many leaders have huge audiences on television, radio, and online platforms. Their celebrity status has meant that these ministers are a success in the eyes of the typical American believer. However, I know many incredible preachers, teachers, and ministers who are not well known outside their communities and shun the media spotlight because they want to focus all their time and energy on the territory and the people God has called them to. Just because someone is well known doesn’t necessarily mean God’s favor and blessings are upon them. Unfortunately, we have also seen too many celebrity leaders living double lives. This means they started correctly and fell into sin, or they lifted themselves by smart marketing and not by God!

4. The title of the leader shows success

In the past 30-plus years of full-time ministry, I have seen many people call themselves apostles, bishops, chaplains, or reverends without the ministry, training, or fruit to back it up. Some people with small Sunday gatherings in their living rooms print business cards and call themselves bishops or apostles despite having no oversight of other pastors and congregations!

This is because many believers equate success with the status that comes with a title. This quick way of achieving status seduces those who come out of a background of low self-esteem and need to be called bishop, apostle, or pastor even though a legitimate spiritual leader has never ordained them. In their desire to feel good about themselves, they claim titles they never earned or were called to, thus mocking the faith and watering down these titles for authentic leaders who now shun them because so much overuse has cheapened their meaning.

5. The affluent lifestyle of the leader shows success

Although I truly believe that God financially blesses and provides for believers when they first seek His kingdom (Matthew 6:33), I also believe that Christians should pursue a life of simplicity rather than extravagance, especially in this day of financial scandal and abuse.

There is an unspoken assumption in certain segments of the church today that ministers are judged by the style and expense of the suits they wear and the cars they drive. They will think nothing of spending several thousand dollars on a custom-fit suit because it is necessary to maintain the appearance of God’s blessing and success.

Although I have no problem with leaders wearing nice designer suits or driving an expensive car, I believe it is wrong for a leader to feel pressured to go into debt to purchase suits or cars so they can “fit in.”

Truly God has given us the power to get wealth (Deut. 8:13) not so we can flaunt it or have an appearance of wealth but for the sake of spreading His covenant on the earth!