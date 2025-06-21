Home Opinion 5 steps to conquer anxiety

In a world increasingly gripped by anxiety, fear, and unrest, many Christians find themselves swept up in the same issues that plague those who have no eternal hope.

Even within our own family and friends, I have seen believers who know Scripture and have had a long history of walking with God fall into deep depression. Scripture reminds us that believers are not to be “conformed to this world” but to be “transformed by the renewal of [their] mind” (Romans 12:2). One of the most transformative things we can do in an anxious moment is turn to God knowing that He sees us and knows us intimately.

Here are five biblical and practical steps to quiet our souls amid raging thoughts and push back against the rising tide of anxiety that seeks to steal our joy:

1. Read the Word of God out loud

There is a unique power in speaking the Word of God aloud. In times of anxiety, when our thoughts spin out of control and peace feels elusive, proclaiming Scripture helps us replace lies with truth and ushers us into God’s presence.

Hebrews 4:12 declares, “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.” We don’t even know our own hearts. The Word of God can help us discern the voice of God from the voice of temptation or our own thoughts.

Reading the Bible aloud allows God’s living Word to cut through spiritual confusion and remind our hearts of what is truth. Romans 10:9 talks about the power of confession that brings salvation: “That if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”

When Jesus was tempted in the wilderness, He didn’t just think Scripture; He spoke it (Matthew 4:1–11). By reading passages like Psalm 23, Psalm 139, Isaiah 4, and John 14-17 aloud, we model our Savior and resist the enemy’s lies in real time.

2. Pray simple prayers and breathe: Turn your eyes upon Jesus

When anxiety overwhelms us, sophisticated prayers can feel impossible. Jesus modeled simplicity in prayer. In Matthew 6:7, He warned against “vain repetitions” and encouraged authentic communication with God.

Just take a deep breath. Remember that you are talking to a living God. Just talk to Him. Speak a short prayer like, “Jesus, I trust You,” or, “Jesus, I need you today,” or simply, “Help me.”

Simple prayers are perfect. Psalm 46:10 reminds us to “Be still and know that I am God.” That quieting of our souls, sitting before Him with our Bible open, fixes our eyes on Jesus, “the author and finisher of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2).

Breathing slowly while focusing on Christ’s presence reminds us that He is Emmanuel, God with us. We are not alone. We are not abandoned. Jesus promises to be with us to the end of the age (Matthew 28:20).

3. Cultivate a thankful heart

Anxiety often thrives in an environment of negativity, worry, and fear in our lives. The antidote is gratitude. Philippians 4:6 tells us: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”

Thankfulness shifts our focus from what’s wrong to what’s right. It’s amazing how quickly it works. Giving thanks reminds us of God’s faithfulness and provision. We can start small, thanking Him for the sunrise, our family, friends, church, job, or even the trial that’s driving us more toward God (James 1:2–4).

As we practice gratitude, our hearts and minds begin to realign with God’s goodness. Psalm 100:4 encourages us to, “Enter His gates with thanksgiving and His courts with praise.” Praise is the pathway to peace.

4. Bless someone else

Anxiety is often the product of being inwardly focused on our own lives. It traps us in a downward spiral. One of the most liberating things we can do is serve someone else and shift our focus outward. It sounds simple, but it is powerful.

Proverbs 11:25 says, “Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.” Whether it’s a phone call, a note of encouragement, sharing the Gospel, or helping a neighbor, blessing others loosens the grip of anxiety and reconnects us with God’s call on our lives.

Galatians 6:2 reminds us to, “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.” Even small acts of love, done in Jesus’ name, break the power of self-focus and release the joy of the Lord into our circumstances.

I recently traveled to Chicago to minister alongside our evangelism partners during a season of deep stress in my life and ministry. The leaders assigned me the task of sharing the Gospel non-stop for eight hours with groups of six to 12 people. It was exhausting, but it was exactly what I needed to focus on blessing others.

5. Remember that this is a spiritual battle — and His blood is enough

Behind every anxious thought lies a deeper spiritual battle. Ephesians 6:12 reminds us: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against … the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”

Anxiety can affect us physically, mentally, and emotionally, but most importantly, it is spiritual. Satan is the “accuser of the brethren” (Revelation 12:10). But Jesus has already won the victory. Revelation 12:11 says, “They overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony.” His blood is enough. Jesus is the final victor.

Anxiety may come and attack our souls, but it doesn’t have to stay. Jesus promised us in John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”

These steps may seem simple, but they are powerful when put into practice. Read the Word of God out loud. Call out to the Lord in prayer. Give thanks. Bless and serve others. Don’t forget that you are engaged in a spiritual battle, and the victory is already won.

If you feel overwhelmed today, take heart. God is near. He has not forgotten you. He offers a peace that surpasses all understanding (Philippians 4:7). Let these biblical truths anchor your soul and quiet your soul. God is faithful!