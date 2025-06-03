Home Opinion 5 years after the Floyd riots, the Left’s thirst for political violence has not been quenched

Five years after the death of George Floyd, the political Left is increasingly embracing violence as a legitimate action, aided and abetted by soft-on-crime forces funded by billionaire George Soros.

Floyd’s death sparked numerous deaths and other violence, including massive property damage to predominantly black neighborhoods and businesses. The Minneapolis–Saint Paul riots alone saw two people killed, 604 people arrested, and up to $2 billion in property damage.

Five years later, and we’re already seeing signs of another “Summer of Love.”

Elias Rodriguez, the suspect arrested for allegedly murdering two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C., on May 21, has been defended by members of a socialist organization affiliated with House “squad” members and by the treasurer of Black Voters Matter Action PAC, a Democrat super PAC funded with millions of Soros dollars.

Chuck Ross from The Washington Free Beacon also reports: “Twenty-one organizations, along with Democratic activist Kamau Franklin, signed an open letter in support of Rodriguez organized by the Tariq El-Tahrir Youth and Student Network. It calls Rodriguez’s shooting of Israeli diplomats Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky outside of the Capital Jewish Museum ‘fully justified,’ ‘eminently defensible,’ and ‘morally righteous.’”

A poll released in April by the Network Contagion Research Institute reported that among left-leaning respondents, 55% felt it would be at least “somewhat justified” to kill President Donald Trump, while 48% said the same thing about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who headed the federal Department of Government Efficiency effort.

Relatedly, 57.6% of left-leaning respondents (and a disturbing nearly 40% of respondents overall) believed that destroying Tesla dealerships was somewhat acceptable. This helps explain the rash of violent instigators throwing Molotov cocktails at Tesla dealerships and vandalizing Tesla vehicles.

Disappointingly, but not surprisingly, the 33-year-old man arrested for allegedly causing $21,000 in damages to six Tesla vehicles in Minneapolis will not be charged by Soros-funded Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. In a supreme act of hypocrisy, Moriarty previously charged a 19-year-old woman with no criminal record with a felony for keying a co-worker’s car with damages of only $7,000. It seems Moriarty provides mercy for politically motivated crimes.

Over numerous campaign cycles, Soros’ team funneled millions of dollars to public prosecutor candidates in hopes that they would go soft on crime in the name of “social justice.” In 2016, Politico called it “Soros’ quiet overhaul of the U.S. justice system.” As writers like Jason Riley of the Manhattan Institute show, this overhaul actually harms vulnerable populations (including racial minorities), backfiring against the intended goal. As a result, vulnerable people become even more exposed to violent crime.

The author of the Network Contagion Research Institute report said they found “a statistically higher endorsement of political murder on the Left, 41% more than among right-leaning participants.”

It’s no wonder, then, that Luigi Mangione, the man arrested for allegedly murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in a brutal December Manhattan execution, has been sainted by some on the Left, including Taylor Lorenz, a former New York Times and Washington Post reporter.

Lorenz shockingly claimed she felt “joy” upon learning of Thompson’s death because, in her view, the health care executive had himself “murdered” “tens of thousands of Americans.” Lorenz said women gush over Mangione as a “morally good man, which is hard to find.”

Further desensitizing our culture against violence, former FBI Director James Comey posted a photo on his Instagram account with seashells on the beach forming the numbers “8647.”

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” Comey wrote.

Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, claimed it was a call to assassinate Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts, including one that sliced Trump’s ear and killed a Trump rallygoer.

The slang, informal meaning of “86” means to remove or destroy something. Trump is the 47th president and frequently referred to as “47.”

Comey soon removed the post, claiming in a subsequent post that “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.” He has maintained this position in numerous interviews while plugging his new book.

Comey’s claims ring hollow, given his high-ranking former position. He’s the latest in a string of high-profile, anti-Trump figures who find it acceptable to endorse violence because their team keep failing at the ballot box.

Five years after Floyd’s death, the Left remains a dangerous threat to democracy. Our country deserves better.

Originally published at The Daily Signal.