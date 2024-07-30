Home Opinion 7 reasons why only changed leaders can change culture

One of the most important things leaders involved with societal transformations should focus on is their personal transformation. Because of our fallen state, all leaders should be in an ongoing process of inner transformation that deals with the root issues of the heart, mind, and emotions. This is why Jesus spoke about the proper attitudes of the heart in Matthew 5:1-12 before He called us to function as the salt of the earth and the light of the world in Matthew 5:13-16! Only changed leaders can truly change culture! By “changed leaders,” I mean those who allow God to continually touch their hearts, minds, and emotions so they better reflect Christlikeness. Unchanged leaders are those who are generally untouched by the Lord in this inner life.

The following are reasons why I believe this:

1. Unbroken leaders will lead out of their ego

We have all seen driven leaders who lead out of fleshly ambition instead of for the glory of God. God said He would not share His glory with anyone else. Hence, if we are unbroken, then we are working for our own glory, even if it is in the name of His kingdom! Jesus said only the meek will inherit the Kingdom of God. In the kingdom, God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.

2. Insecure leaders will stop the advancement of emerging leaders

Those not rooted in God as Father have their identities attached to their accomplishments. These leaders will always try to be the top dog and squelch the advancement of other leaders they fear will replace them!

The key to societal transformation is to create a movement that depends upon the distribution of labor. Insecure leaders are the least likely to catalyze a movement because they become a bottleneck, holding onto titles and refusing to delegate to more gifted leaders!

3. Presumptuous leaders will do things God never told them to do

Too often, in the name of the Lord, leaders get involved in massive building projects or other campaigns with much emotional excitement but no lasting results. This failure is because the leader is so driven to succeed that they believe their desires are the voice of God, and they do things God never told them to do! God is not obligated to bless what He doesn’t command. Yet these leaders often get bitter at the church and God when their plans fail. At the very least, their fleshly activities often bring shipwrecks to churches and whole movements, which causes disillusionment among many younger believers.

4. How can we change the City of Man if we don’t first model the City of God in our context?

Leaders reproduce the essence of who they are in society: their motives, spiritual power, goals, etc. Consequently, how will unchanged leaders manifest the Kingdom of God in their communities if they are not modeling it in their own personal lives, churches, businesses, and families? Whatever dysfunction we have in our inner souls, we will reproduce to some degree in other people’s lives and the organizations we lead. Consequently, if our congregations are dysfunctional and spiritually broken, then the leaders the church sends out to serve in politics and culture will likely reproduce that same dysfunction in their sphere of influence.

5. Only those close to the Lord will receive divine strategy

To positively influence nations, we need to discuss the leading of the Lord regarding His work of changing cultures. Communities and cultures are so complex that only the Lord would know what a leader should target to see the best results. Consequently, it behooves all leaders to be close to the Lord and take much time with Him to know His ways so that we will only do what the Father is doing and blessing (John 5:19).

6. Only Christlikeness can overcome the fallen world system

Our purpose can only be fully accomplished if we are conformed to the image of Christ (Romans 8:29-30).

Since only Jesus overcame the world (John 16:30), the only chance we have to confront and displace the powers of darkness inherent in the world system is to be filled with the power and might of the Lord (Ephesians 6:10-13)!

The apostle John said, “as He is, so are we in this world” (1 John 4:17).

We can memorize all the Christian lingo, revelation, and Bible verses, but at the end of the day, if we are not like Christ in word, deed, and character and do not depend upon the power of His Spirit to accomplish the work of transformation, we will never be a match for the forces of darkness!

7. Systemic sin can only be changed by systemic holiness

Systemic sin came about because one person’s sin was contagious and became the norm for many other people, who then made it the norm for their communities, cities, and nations.

Systemic evil can only be displaced by individual believers who walk in holiness and influence many others to do the same. Eventually, they create a movement that displaces a sinful societal norm.

Previously, revivals have temporarily shifted the morality of a town, village, or city. Still, we need to go a step further and empower transformed people to become the gatekeepers of society. They will then help change the systems at the top that can create a new (godly) norm that lasts generations.

Consequently, it takes a bottom-up and top-down approach to bring lasting change.

May the Lord open our eyes so that we have a powerful movement of personal transformation operating concurrently with a strong focus on societal transformation. Any so-called Christian movement for societal change that arises out of unredeemed fleshly schemes will only damage the reputation of the true church, perpetuating and further emboldening the ungodly sinful systems we are attempting to change!