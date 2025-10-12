Home Opinion 7 signs you're in a postmodern church

One of the greatest challenges facing the Church today is the subtle invasion of postmodern thought. Postmodernity, at its core, denies the existence of absolute truth. Instead, it elevates subjectivity, personal experience, and cultural trends above divine revelation.



Unfortunately, this philosophical current has spilled over into the Church. When a congregation embraces postmodernism, it inevitably compromises the very Gospel it was called to proclaim.

Below are seven signs that you may be in a postmodern church.

1. They don’t preach the absolutes of salvation

The central message of Scripture is the unchanging Gospel of Jesus Christ: that salvation is found in Christ alone, by grace through faith, apart from works. Yet in many postmodern churches, this truth is watered down or ignored altogether.

Rather than proclaiming that humanity is under sin and needs redemption through the cross, messages are often framed in vague language about “spiritual journeys” or “discovering your best self.” The exclusivity of Christ (John 14:6; Acts 4:12) is either denied or downplayed, so as not to offend seekers. This shift robs the church of its prophetic edge and turns it into little more than a religious social club.

2. They have low standards of morality for volunteers and musicians

In historic Christianity, those who minister — whether from the pulpit or on the worship platform — were held to high biblical standards. Leaders and servants were expected to exemplify holiness, repentance, and a lifestyle consistent with Christ’s teachings.

But in a postmodern church, pragmatism often trumps purity. If someone can sing well, play guitar skillfully, or draw crowds, then their moral life is considered irrelevant. This attitude is directly opposed to the apostolic expectation that leaders be “above reproach” (1 Timothy 3:2). When churches lower the bar for leadership, they not only dishonor God’s Word but also confuse the congregation about what holiness actually means.

3. Sermons are self-help messages without any reference to sin and repentance

Another hallmark of postmodern churches is that sermons sound more like TED Talks than biblical expositions. The focus is on how to “cope with stress,” “find happiness,” or “unlock your potential.” While some of these topics may offer practical value, they become spiritually bankrupt when disconnected from the larger biblical framework.

True preaching must confront sin, point to the cross, and call people to repentance (Acts 2:38). Without this, a church becomes a motivational seminar sprinkled with Bible verses. Postmodern preaching caters to itching ears (2 Timothy 4:3) rather than calling people into radical discipleship.

4. Their view of societal ethics is relativistic

One of the clearest signs of postmodern infiltration is moral relativism in societal issues. Churches that affirm same-sex marriage, avoid addressing abortion, or remain silent on clear moral questions demonstrate that they are more concerned with cultural approval than biblical faithfulness.

The Word of God speaks clearly about God’s design for marriage (Genesis 2:24; Matthew 19:4–6) and about the sanctity of human life (Psalm 139:13–16). When a church refuses to declare these truths for fear of being labeled “intolerant,” it betrays its loyalty to Christ. Relativism replaces the prophetic witness of the church with a politically correct echo chamber.

5. Anyone can be a member without proper vetting regarding doctrine or salvific status

Membership in the body of Christ is not merely a matter of signing a card or joining a roster. Biblically, the church is a covenant community of those who confess Christ as Lord, have been baptized, and are walking in faith and repentance.

But in a postmodern church, barriers to membership are virtually nonexistent. Anyone who attends regularly, contributes financially, or simply expresses interest can be welcomed as a member—regardless of their actual beliefs or lifestyle. Such an open-door policy may seem inclusive, but it undermines the biblical picture of the church as a holy people (1 Peter 2:9) and exposes the congregation to doctrinal and moral confusion.

6. The focus is more on a worship experience than on theological depth in preaching

Music and worship can powerfully lead people into God’s presence, but in many postmodern churches, the worship “experience” becomes the primary goal. Lights, fog machines, and emotionally charged music take center stage, while theological depth and biblical exposition take a back seat.

When worship is divorced from truth, it becomes entertainment rather than adoration. Jesus said the Father seeks those who worship “in spirit and truth” (John 4:24). Without sound teaching, worship can drift into emotionalism — momentary highs that do not produce lasting discipleship. A healthy church balances passionate worship with doctrinally rich preaching.

7. Their main goal is to garner crowds — not to make disciples

Finally, perhaps the most telling sign of a postmodern church is its obsession with numbers. Success is measured by attendance, offerings, and social media engagement rather than by transformed lives.

Jesus never commanded us to draw crowds; He commanded us to “make disciples of all nations” (Matthew 28:19). Crowds can be fickle, as evidenced by those who shouted “Hosanna” one week (Palm Sunday) and “Crucify Him” the next. Discipleship, on the other hand, requires commitment, obedience, and endurance. When churches prioritize popularity over discipleship, they betray the very mission Christ entrusted to them.

Conclusion: The call to stand against postmodern drift

The infiltration of postmodernity into the church is not merely a philosophical debate — it is a spiritual crisis. If the church ceases to proclaim absolute truth, it loses its identity as “the pillar and foundation of the truth” (1 Timothy 3:15).

Every pastor, leader, and believer must ask: Is my church drifting into postmodern compromise? Are we preaching the absolutes of salvation? Are we holding leaders to biblical standards? Are we willing to confront sin, affirm God’s design for morality, and make disciples rather than consumers?

The Church of Jesus Christ cannot afford to mirror the culture’s relativism. Instead, we must hold fast to the truth once for all delivered to the saints (Jude 3), proclaim the unchanging Gospel with boldness, and build congregations rooted in holiness, repentance, and discipleship.

Only then will we resist the tide of postmodernity and remain faithful to the Lord who declared, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will never pass away” (Matthew 24:35).