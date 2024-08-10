Home Opinion 8 essential strategies to shape cultural influence

For the church to reclaim its role as a transformative force in society, it must embody the principles of salt and light as described in Matthew 5:13-16. This requires believers to embrace and live out the following biblical principles:

1. Cultivating a biblical worldview across all areas of life

As beings created in the image of God, our thinking should reflect God’s thoughts rather than our subjective opinions (Genesis 1:27, Proverbs 1:7, 1 Cor 2:16). By internalizing biblical principles that inform our understanding of history, law, psychology, education, religion, politics, economics, family, and science, we can interpret life through a biblical lens and effectively engage with contemporary culture.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Unfortunately, most Christians don’t have a biblical worldview, but only a cursory knowledge of pet Bible verses they recite for physical and emotional health. This limited fragmented knowledge of Scripture has resulted in believers acquiescing to secular humanistic views in all practical matters dealing with the stewardship of the earth.

2. Christian thinking in leadership: Beyond numbers to influence

Having Christians in leadership positions across public schools, universities, hospitals, politics, and business is not enough. The true challenge lies in infusing these realms with Christian thinking. Despite many Christians in influential roles, we often lack a deep integration of biblical principles into our decision-making processes. The Bible is more than a collection of promises and moral teachings; it is a comprehensive guide for living harmoniously within a community and shaping society accordingly (Micah 6:8).

3. Christ followers should speak the language of Babylon

To effectively influence our culture, believers must learn to “think biblically but speak secularly.” Each field, from political science and economics to sociology, education, and nonprofit work, has its subculture and terminology. Just as American football uses terms like “touchdown,” these disciplines have specific vocabularies that we must master to engage with their leaders and decision-makers. Quoting Bible passages alone is often ineffective unless the listener is in a crisis. Instead, we must communicate biblical truths in a language that resonates within the context of their specific disciplines (1 Corinthians 9:19-23).

4. Preparing Christian children for leadership, not just followership

To shape future leaders, Christian parents must prioritize training their children to be thinkers and practitioners of their faith rather than mere followers. This multi-generational approach is the most crucial mission for parents and the Church. Unfortunately, many Christian parents do not dedicate enough time to praying with and teaching their children the Scriptures. Even when they do, it often falls short of preparing them to become cultural gatekeepers.

To nurture strong, Christ-centered children, those between the ages of 3 and 10 should be immersed in Scripture memorization and biblical narratives. As they enter middle school, it’s vital for parents and churches to teach them how to apply biblical principles to ethics, politics, immigration, the sanctity of life, technology, science, history, education, government, business, etc. Encouraging well-prepared students to attend top universities and colleges ensures they are not isolated but positioned to effectively lead and influence culture and society (Deut 28:13).

5. Nurturing world-changers in every realm of society

To cultivate world-changers, we must embrace an intergenerational approach as taught in Psalm 78, equipping both our biological and spiritual children to apply biblical principles to everyday life. By doing so, we can raise exceptional leaders reminiscent of the church’s golden era, which produced some of history’s greatest artists, composers, scientists, writers, politicians, and educators who transformed Europe and North America.

Historically, the church didn’t just minister to the marginalized but also nurtured influential cultural figures who shaped society. Today, we must revive this legacy by investing deeply in our children’s spiritual and intellectual growth. This means parents and spiritual leaders must model a Christ-centered devotional life, as superficial faith or hypocrisy can severely undermine a child’s motivation to fulfill their divine purpose and calling. Let’s aim to raise a generation of leaders who will illuminate and transform every sphere of society.

6. Embracing our communities for holistic impact

Effective, holistic churches reach out to their communities, welcoming people before they accept Jesus Christ as Lord. Instead of merely trying to attract the community into the church, we must send church members out as servant leaders to engage and serve. We can create an inviting space where people feel comfortable by transforming the Church into a vibrant community hub for networking, training, resources, and even “town hall” meetings. This approach builds trust and familiarity, making those outside the Church more inclined to step inside the sanctuary for a Sunday service. By genuinely embracing our communities, we can demonstrate the love of Christ and foster a sense of belonging that leads to transformative relationships (Titus 3:8).

7. Cultivating problem solvers for global challenges

The time has come for pastors and workplace believers to become sought-after advisors for addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. The Church must go beyond producing influential pastors, prayer warriors, and Gospel singers; it should also nurture thought leaders, cultural creatives, entrepreneurs, and global strategists. With the world grappling with issues such as a debt-based economy, failing public schools, deteriorating infrastructures, rising crime, international conflicts, health care crises, and environmental problems, there is an urgent need for innovative solutions. Believers, grounded in Kingdom principles, are uniquely positioned to provide these answers and lead the way in transforming society. Let’s rise to the occasion and become the problem solvers the world desperately needs (Matthew 5:13-16).



8. Demonstrating transformation by improving community quality of life

Actions speak louder than words. The world doesn’t need another book outlining the problems in our cities; it needs churches that demonstrate how the Gospel can uplift entire communities, not just individual lives (Isaiah 61:1-4). Historically, Christ followers have led the way in innovation, founding hospitals, businesses, universities, political and legal systems, and eradicating slavery.

Many are weary of hearing Christians merely prophesy and preach about transformation. As societies continue to struggle, there is a tremendous opportunity for churches and workplace leaders to create tangible community models that others can replicate. By improving the quality of life in their communities, Christians can showcase the transformative power of the Gospel, providing real solutions and hope in a world desperate for change. This hope, rooted in the gospel, can inspire and uplift those who are weary and in need of encouragement.

To reclaim its role as a transformative force in society, the Church must embody the principles of salt and light, influencing culture through a biblical worldview, Christ-centered leadership, and community engagement. By training the next generation of Christian leaders, nurturing world-changers, and addressing global challenges with innovative solutions, believers can demonstrate the gospel’s power to uplift entire communities. As we embrace and serve our communities, modeling a Christ-focused life, we can provide real solutions and hope, showcasing the transformative impact of the gospel in a world desperate for change.