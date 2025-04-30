Home Opinion A divine assignment: The business world is your mission field

What if you’ve been looking at your job through the wrong lens? What if the tension between faith, performance, and profit isn’t something to juggle, but a divine assignment to embrace? What if your work, no matter your role or industry, was never just about earning a paycheck but was meant to be a ministry?

Answering these questions led to a turning point in my career.

In today’s business world, where success is often merely measured by revenue, efficiency, and market dominance, the idea that our work could serve a higher purpose might sound radical. But as Christians, we aren’t called to fit in. We are called to lead differently, work differently, and live out our faith everywhere, including in our jobs. The secret isn’t “balance” but rather integration of identity and vocation.

Years ago, I was climbing the corporate ladder at a Fortune 50 company, excelling in my career, and known as the “Jesus guy” at work. By every professional metric, I was winning. But something was missing. It was like I had won, only to realize I was playing the wrong game.

Then, one of those unmistakable God moments stopped me in my tracks. A simple yet convicting question hit me: “How are you living out your calling right where you are?”

I had always assumed ministry happened outside of work — at church, on mission trips, or in volunteer roles. But what if my work itself was the ministry? What if my workplace was the mission field? That revelation flipped everything upside down. My job, my team, and my influence weren’t just career assets; they were Kingdom assignments. And when I embraced that, everything changed.

Eventually, I discovered BaaM — Business as a Ministry.

BaaM shifts our mindset from “I work to support ministry” to “My work is the ministry.”

BaaM is relevant for every Christian. Whether you’re in the C-suite, on the front lines, in customer service, in sales, or behind the scenes in operations, your job is a platform for worship. Your work is a witness. Your workplace is your mission field.

God cares about what you do, why you do it, and how you do it — and He delights in who you’re becoming in the process and the Kingdom impact realized through business.

So, let me ask: If Jesus walked into your workplace today, what would He say? Would He see integrity and excellence in the way you handle your responsibilities? Would your coworkers recognize Christ’s love through your actions? Would your job be a means to a paycheck or a platform for eternal impact?

If something feels off, now is the time to realign.

Your presence at work should make a difference. You should be known for integrity, excellence, and the way you treat others. Your coworkers and customers should experience dignity and respect because they are image-bearers of God. But it doesn’t stop there.

People crave purpose. Are you helping create a culture where they can thrive? Are you bringing generosity, wisdom, and kindness into your workplace? Are you stewarding your influence well? That’s where real transformation happens.

Your work isn’t just a job — it’s a calling. So, how are you using your role for God’s glory? Every day presents an opportunity to impact lives, shape culture, and leave a legacy that outlasts your career.

Kingdom-driven professionals strive for something more significant than a bottom line. They see profit as a tool to bless colleagues, serve communities, and expand God’s Kingdom. They create workplaces defined by trust, excellence, and Christ-centered leadership. And when people ask, “What makes your workplace different?” they’re ready to share the real reason behind it all.

The BaaM mindset is about profit with purpose. It’s about seeing work as a mission, not just a means to margin. It’s about leveraging our influence to make disciples, not just money. If God placed you in the business world, that is your mission field.

So, here’s the challenge: Take a step back and look at your work through God’s eyes. Ask yourself, “How can I use my job as a force for the Kingdom?” Then, take action. Be intentional. When you surrender your work to God, He does more with it than you ever imagined.

Let’s redefine work, bringing faith and business together for a greater purpose. When we do business God’s way, lives are transformed — starting with our own.