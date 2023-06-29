A serious challenge to Christians on time management

Do you know that Jesus tried to hide from people?

We are told, “From there He arose and went to the region of Tyre and Sidon. And He entered a house and wanted no one to know it, but He could not be hidden” (Mark 7:24).

Life can be exhausting, and sometimes we need to hide from it. Someone once wisely said that if we don’t come apart, we will come apart. The Bible says to redeem the time because the days are evil (Ephesians 5:16). In other words, we should make the best use of our time because we are living in seriously evil times.

I am always challenged as to how I spend my time. I don’t want to waste it. When I’m driving, I’m often tempted to play some old Beatles songs because they bring back great memories and make me feel good. But, instead of using pleasure as the criteria to spend my time, I tell Siri to pull up the Psalms and I listen to them as I drive. This is a choice between having personal, temporal pleasure and deliberately tapping into the eternal. The latter should always be our priority.

There is nothing wrong with many things in life that are pleasurable, but they can all add up to a waste of time. Take for instance watching sports. My wife and I watch a lot of rugby, so I have found a good compromise between my pleasure and my ministry. I edit witnessing sessions for our YouTube channel with an ear plug in one ear, and with my other ear open to the television commentator. When he gets excited, that’s my cue to stop editing, look up, and catch what’s happening.

Another way I redeem time is to run almost everywhere. The reason I run is because walking is too slow. My wife once saw me run out of a bank. She said that it wasn’t a wise thing to do, especially in Los Angeles.

One of the greatest revelations we can have is to realize that everything in this life, outside of the will of God, is tragically chasing the wind. It will pass. But, when we tap into the eternal, we break free from the bondage of futility. Matthew Henry said, “Time flies away without delay; opportunity is lost when once neglected.”

Here are some strategies you can use to save time:

Prioritize your tasks : Make a list of your most important tasks, and then prioritize them based on their urgency and importance. Focus on completing the most important tasks first, and delegate tasks that can be handled by others.

: Make a list of your most important tasks, and then prioritize them based on their urgency and importance. Focus on completing the most important tasks first, and delegate tasks that can be handled by others. Use technology : There are many tools available to help us save time, such as communication tools like email and social media. Use these tools to streamline your workflow and reduce the time you spend on less important tasks.

: There are many tools available to help us save time, such as communication tools like email and social media. Use these tools to streamline your workflow and reduce the time you spend on less important tasks. Limit distractions : Avoid distractions that can consume your time and reduce your productivity. For example, turn off your phone notifications now and then, and schedule specific times to check your email.

: Avoid distractions that can consume your time and reduce your productivity. For example, turn off your phone notifications now and then, and schedule specific times to check your email. Take breaks: Take regular breaks to rest and recharge. Studies have shown that taking breaks can actually increase productivity and creativity.

By implementing these strategies, you can save precious time and be more productive for the Kingdom.