Home Opinion A 'Silent Night, Holy Night’ approach to anxiety

The beloved Christmas carol “Silent Night” was written in 1816 by Joseph Mohr, a young priest in the small town of Oberndorf, Austria. The Napoleonic wars had recently ended and the priest went for a walk on a quiet winter night. The peacefulness that had settled upon the town inspired him to write the soothing lyrics.

Two years later the carol was first performed as Stille nacht, Heilige Nacht (“Silent Night, Holy Night”). Joseph Mohr played the guitar and sang along with organist Franz Gruber who wrote the melody. “It is the world’s most recorded Christmas song, with more than 137,000 known recordings.” The cherished Christmas carol has been translated into over 300 languages bringing comfort to people around the world, and the familiar lyrics are breathtaking:

“Silent night, Holy night, All is calm, all is bright

Round yon Virgin, Mother and Child

Holy Infant, so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace, Sleep in heavenly peace.”

Unfortunately, a calm and peaceful heart seems hard to come by these days. A USA Today headline last month read: “Anxiety is Everywhere.” And Fortune Magazine recently reported: “Employees Across North America and Europe are Struggling with Depression and Anxiety.” U.S. News & World Report announced last year: “Anxiety Grows Among Americans as Crisis After Crisis Spirals Out of Control.” And Gallup News reported earlier this year: “U.S. Depression Rates Reach New Highs.”

What can be done to quiet our hearts amid this anxiety epidemic? The song title, “Silent Night, Holy Night,” holds a critical clue.

The proverbial phrase “silence is golden” can be traced back to ancient Egypt. Clinical health psychologist Amy Sullivan says, “We can use calm, quiet moments to tap into a different part of the nervous system that helps shut down our bodies’ physical response to stress.” In other words, “being still and silent can help you: lower your blood pressure; decrease your heart rate; steady your breathing; reduce muscle tension; increase focus and cognition.”

Unfortunately, Americans are finding it quite difficult to enjoy much solitude these days. Many feed their addiction to social media while dwelling on daily news reports about national strife, but this unwholesome habit only tends to increase anxiety in the heart and mind. A possible solution? Dr. Sullivan suggests that people become intentionally silent as often as possible. She says, “Learning to sit in stillness and self-reflect is one of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves and our kids.”

God’s Word takes it a step further. Scripture instructs us to fill our minds with truth and prayer during our quiet times throughout the day. The Lord tells His people: “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10). In other words, meditate upon the greatness of God and the mighty acts He has performed.

A silent night certainly has benefits, but combining it with a holy night takes things to a whole new level. Silence without God will ultimately leave your soul empty. But when you blend silence with holiness, you begin to experience significant breakthroughs in your struggle with stress and anxiety.

You see, we were created to think and live in a way that is pleasing to our Creator. And the more we think holy thoughts and live in a godly manner, the more calm we experience as the stress begins to melt away. For example, filling your mind with Scripture is a proven method that greatly reduces anxiety. God’s Word can dispel worry and fear while replacing it with faith and joy.

You probably realize that a holy life is not something you are capable of producing within yourself. Thankfully, God has been producing holiness within His children for thousands of years. And where we miss the mark, the grace of God washes away our sins. We fall far short of perfection every day, and yet the Lord continues to love, forgive, and guide each of His children day by day.

Evangelist Billy Graham said, “The very purpose of Christ’s coming into the world was that he might offer up his life as a sacrifice for the sins of men. He came to die. This is the heart of Christmas.”

Are you a child of God? Have you repented of your sins and trusted Jesus to forgive you and save your soul? Silence, by itself, will provide only limited relief. To go all the way, it is necessary to confess your sins to the Lord and receive His free offer of grace and salvation.

Are you ready for some solitude in your soul? Sing “Silent Night” and allow this peaceful song to quiet your heart today. Begin talking to Jesus often and meditate upon Scripture every day. And be sure to gather with other Christians for worship every week.

You will not regret walking closely with the Prince of Peace and taking a “silent night, holy night” approach to anxiety. This life-changing spiritual strategy has calmed the hearts of believers for centuries, and the Lord will gladly do the same thing for you!