Addiction recovery begins in the pews of the church

Anthony had a normal Christian childhood. He was raised in a church-going family and attended a Christian high school. As a successful athlete, he received a dual sport athletic scholarship for college in both golf and wrestling.



What happened next might seem surprising — but it’s far more common than we Christians like to admit.



Before his freshman year was over, he developed an eating disorder and began to use drugs to cope with the intense demands of his training and studies. Feeling lost, addicted to drugs, and completely controlled by his desires, Anthony was arrested multiple times for two felonies and drug use. He eventually lost his scholarships, his relationships with family and friends, and his hope.



Anthony was accepted to Teen Challenge of the Dakotas, and with the help of the staff, he changed — from someone hopeless and without direction to a trustworthy man of integrity and faith.



The truth is, Anthony’s slide into addiction could have been any one of our stories. We all have struggles and we all have access to potentially life-altering technology and drugs with the power to take control of our lives. Thankfully, Anthony found a faith-based community of support — but what about so many others like him who are fighting a lonely battle?



Everyone knows someone who has struggled with addiction. As of 2021, more than 46 million Americans struggled with a substance use disorder. Yet, I’ve spoken with dozens of pastors who mostly say the same thing about addiction: it doesn’t happen here, not at my church. But this could not be further from the truth. Addiction doesn’t discriminate based on religion.



Whether someone is struggling with alcohol, substance use disorder, pornography, internet gaming disorder, or an addiction to food, addiction begins as a way to occupy a void that only God can fill. And, as the drug use epidemic continues to grow, it’s crucial that the church steps up as the hands and feet of Christ.



Addiction is, in part, a spiritual problem and thus requires spiritual healing. Many people become dependent on drugs or pornography to numb their spiritual pain — despair, isolation, anxiety, and a lack of meaning and purpose. And while biological and psychological treatments are necessary to treat addiction, we all ultimately need God to free us from the chains of despair that are pulling us back toward self-destructive behavior.



Dr. Holly Geyer, associate professor of medicine and physician lead of the Opioid Stewardship Program at the Mayo Clinic, says that faith plays a crucial role in addiction recovery. In her new book, Ending the Crisis, she writes, “Studies show that people are more likely to achieve recovery if given the opportunity to explore the possibility of incorporating spiritual practices into their lives as part of their recovery process.”



Pastors and fellow Christians: if we’re not looking out for those in our midst who are struggling with addictions, who will? If we’re not providing them the spiritual life jackets of support for their road to recovery, how exactly will they stay afloat in their battle against addiction?



When students enter a program at Adult & Teen Challenge, we instill in them the truth that they are made with inherent dignity in the image of God. We help individuals restore their relationships with God through Scripture. By giving them a Christian community of counseling, study, mentorship, and training, we offer them freedom from their addiction through restored purpose and hope.



Removing the stigma of addiction within the Church first means recognizing that the problem exists in our churches. Then we must not only connect our brothers and sisters to professional care, but we must also surround them with prayer and support, walking them through any spiritual and existential anguish they may be suffering. They need to know how much they’re loved that God has a plan for their life, and that they’re not alone.



It’s been 15 years since Anthony’s life was turned around. He’s now married with two children and has a successful home remodeling business. He uses his contracting skills to volunteer on community renovation projects and build a mobile warming shelter for the homeless.



His story is a witness that when our churches rally around those struggling with addictions, radical freedom from addiction is possible — no life is beyond the transformative power of Jesus.



If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please visit teenchallengeusa.org or call us at 855-“End Addiction”: 855-363-2334. SAMHSA’s national helpline is 1-800-662-HELP (4357).