‘Nefarious’ filmmaker: Trump-Rogan podcast has ‘more discipleship of next gen of male headship' than the Church

While there’s been no shortage of reactions to the recent Joe Rogan interview with former President Donald Trump, filmmaker and Blaze TV host Steve Deace says he believes the podcast will prove to be nothing short of historic.

Calling it "the most impactful political interview of my lifetime,” the “Nefarious” producer shared on X that he believes the Rogan-Trump discussion could reshape political discourse going forward and compared it to the historical JFK-Nixon debate.

“Attempts will be made to emulate it moving forward, because it will be the model moving forward,” he wrote. “More discipleship of the next generation of male headship in this country is done via Rogan than the Church.”

He described Trump as “arguably now the most famous living person in human history,” and praised the interview for allowing Trump to counter misconceptions about himself and his movement. “This interview alone won't erase nearly a decade of malevolent corporate journalism, but it's a D-Day invasion-level event,” Deace noted.

He also argued that the impact of the interview could rival the most costly media buys in political history, adding, “This could be the most watched interview in all of human history.”

As of the early morning hours of Oct. 30, the podcast had racked up over 39 million views on YouTube alone.

During the span of the roughly three-hour interview, Rogan and Trump discussed various topics, including his views on JFK, UFOs, and mental health. Trump reflected on the assassination of JFK, expressing his belief that it was “a very big event in history” and highlighting the intrigue surrounding it.

He also addressed the government's handling of UFO sightings, suggesting that there is more to the story than has been revealed.

On the topic of mental health, Trump said, “I think people have to take care of themselves,” and highlighted the importance of addressing issues openly and advocating for more resources to support those in need.

Deace claimed that the interview dealt a substantial blow to what he termed the “Spirit of the Age,” critiquing the Church's waning cultural influence: “More epistemological damage was done … than what the combined efforts of the weak, anemic and effeminate Christian Church … has attempted in a generation.”

As an example, he pointed to Trump's command of environmental issues, stating, “In this interview, he did more damage to a key cog of the Left's religion than I have ever seen done in one setting.” He called the podcast a “form of cultural evangelism” because of its potential to transcend partisan divides.

In response to the conversation, Deace encouraged fellow Christians to engage in the so-called culture wars: “Cast aside your sweater vests and furrowed brows, and join the battle while we still can,” he wrote.

Deace called on his audience to recognize the urgency of the moment, noting that “this battle will be had — with or without us.”