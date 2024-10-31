Home Opinion Will the upcoming dystopia be caused by Christians?

“I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom…” said Kamala Harris in a recent interview.

What “fundamental freedom” did she have in mind? Religious liberty? Equal protection under the law? Was she talking perhaps about one of those unalienable God-given rights penned in America’s Declaration of Independence such as life?

No. Kamala Harris was talking about abortion.

Let that sink in. Abortion. A fundamental freedom. Really?

What was the question the interviewer asked that elicited such an extreme response? “As a question of pragmatism, what concessions would be on the table? Religious exemptions for example?” So essential is the fabricated governmental right of abortion in Kamala’s secular fundamentalism that she said it should trump the First Amendment — religious liberty of all Americans — without exception.

Harris’ godless ideology permits zero dissent in public speech or policy. Her secular fundamentalism is so total it requires the government to exercise control over all aspects of the public forum to scour away all vestiges of America’s Judeo-Christian moral framework. Harris’ secular fundamentalism even demands conformity by all people, professions, and institutions to a self-focused morality, redefining liberty and dignity not in terms of God’s purpose for man but in terms of each person’s perspective on their immediate experience of pain or pleasure.

So totalizing is Harris’ secular fundamentalism and that of the political elite that they arrogantly attempt to secularize even traditional Christianity! Harris and others are Christianizing abortion, eroding the First Amendment religious protections of “pro-life” Christian activity to justify their systemic pro-abortion bigotry.

Her seriousness regarding this “fundamental freedom” to abortion cannot be overstated, especially in light of the pro-abortion DOJ outrageously indicting and imprisoning 130 peaceful “pro-lifers” while giving a wink and a nod to actual pro-abortion domestic terrorists — literally bombing pregnancy centers with the stated goal to shut them down. Meanwhile, Harris’ blue state colleagues seek to bar what they characterize as “anti-choice” public expression while forcing Christians who object to purchase abortion through their health insurance plans. I know this upfront and personally since our pro-life pregnancy center in Buffalo, New York, was firebombed.

If this insistence that Christians publicly bow to the new secular fundamentalism continues unchecked, the public forum will become the new Roman Coliseum where Christians are ordered to confess Ceasar as Lord or suffer a horrible fate.

Bottomline, Harris’ secular fundamentalism demands total public commitment with comprehensive government enforcement, even at the expense of the unalienable right to life of a preborn baby and the constitutional freedoms of peaceful dissenting Christians seeking equal protection for all under the law.

Logistically, Harris’ form of secular fundamentalism plays out in the same way an Islamicist regime might, uniting ideology with the coercive power of government. There too, all policy and public activity must conform to the accepted fundamentalist norms of the politically powerful or face punishment, marginalization, or worse.

As disconcerting as all this is, what is worse is the lethargy and seeming socio-political blindness of believers — specifically born-again Christians. According to the recent Barna research study, 41 million Christians plan to opt out of voting this election!

Some Christians claim they are stepping away because there is not a valid candidate for office. Others doubt the integrity of the process, thinking their vote will not count. But isn’t there too much at stake to trust a doubt?

This election is not about a candidate but about what it means to be human and, therefore, how civil societies ought to behave. Of all people, Christians should speak to human purpose and proper moral conduct.

Given that most swing states in the last election were decided by margins as small as 60,000 votes, a small percentage of those 41 million opt-out Christian voters represent the hinge to slam the door to dystopia. A Christian’s choice to step away from one’s most basic civic duty is to forsake one’s influence. And while a Trump win does not equal salvation from secular fundamentalism, it might buy Christians more time to wake up to the dehumanizing realities of pro-abortion political bigots seeking to outlaw Christian advocacy for the truly oppressed — the preborn baby and mother who believes she must choose between her life or her baby’s life.