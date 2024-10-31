Home News Absolutely shocking stats on Christian porn use: Unpacking the numbers

Shocking new data shows a majority of practicing Christians, including pastors, admit to viewing pornography. Beyond that, a large share say they are comfortable with the habit.

These findings come from a new report from Barna titled "Beyond the Porn Phenomenon."

"Even though practicing Christians were still found to view pornography less frequently than non-Christians, the gap between the two groups was only 14 percentage points," Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair writes. "Some 54% of Christians reported viewing pornography compared with 68% of non-Christians."

Blair joins "The Inside Story" to explain the full results:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

