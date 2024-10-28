Revival, the Great Commission, Israel, and Gaza: A Lausanne recap

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Michael Oh, CEO of the Lausanne Movement, delivering his keynote address during the closing ceremony of the Fourth Lausanne Congress on World Evangelization in Incheon, South Korea, on Sept. 28, 2024.
Michael Oh, CEO of the Lausanne Movement, delivering his keynote address during the closing ceremony of the Fourth Lausanne Congress on World Evangelization in Incheon, South Korea, on Sept. 28, 2024. | The Christian Post/Hudson Tsuei

From the global state of the church to an analysis of the Great Commission, the Fourth Lausanne Congress on World Evangelization was a conference filled with fascinating speeches and discussions.

Timothy Goropevsek, executive editor of Christian Daily International, was recently on the ground covering the event in Incheon, South Korea, and he joins "The Inside Story" to discuss what he witnessed.

Plus: he addresses some of the controversies, including a debate over a speaker's comments about Israel and Gaza.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Listen to this episode to hear more and follow all of CDI's Lausanne coverage here:

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.