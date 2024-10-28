Home News Revival, the Great Commission, Israel, and Gaza: A Lausanne recap

From the global state of the church to an analysis of the Great Commission, the Fourth Lausanne Congress on World Evangelization was a conference filled with fascinating speeches and discussions.

Timothy Goropevsek, executive editor of Christian Daily International, was recently on the ground covering the event in Incheon, South Korea, and he joins "The Inside Story" to discuss what he witnessed.

Plus: he addresses some of the controversies, including a debate over a speaker's comments about Israel and Gaza.

Listen to this episode to hear more and follow all of CDI's Lausanne coverage here:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

