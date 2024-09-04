Home News Is tech fueling sexual exploitation in America? What you need to know about this dire problem

With technology quickly evolving and changing, sexual exploitation is being exacerbated in the process.

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman joins "The Inside Story" with host Billy Hallowell to break down takeaways from the recent Coalition to End Sexual Exploitation Global Summit she attended.

At the event, attendees heard from various experts, including a former marketing director for Only Fans. Kamman breaks down some of the shocking revelations she heard and discusses her important explainer article.

Here's everything you need to know about this pressing issue:

