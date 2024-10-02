Home News Teen shows up at school board to chastise district over sexually explicit content, expresses outrage

A teenage girl announced she's leaving her high school after reportedly reading a story in English class that she said described an incestual sex scene.

That student recently went to a school board meeting and delivered a passionate response to the reading, explaining how it made her and other students feel — and why she's concerned about young minds being fed such information.

The Christian Post's Ryan Foley joins "The Inside Story" to tell Billy Hallowell what happened, why it matters, and why he believes more parents and students are more vocally objecting to inappropriate sexual content in schools.

WARNING: The episode contains descriptions of sexually explicit content.

Read the full story here and hear Foley explain what unfolded:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

