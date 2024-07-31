Home News 'Satan Cannot Destroy Us': First Baptist Dallas members cling to faith after massive fire

The congregation of First Baptist Dallas in Dallas, Texas, is holding on to hope after their historic sanctuary was destroyed by a massive fire.

While questions remain and the pain caused by the incident is evident, Christian Post reporter Jon Brown spoke with members who believe God will use the tragedy for good.

Brown joins host Billy Hallowell on a recent edition of "The Inside Story" to explore what unfolded and what church members are saying. Read the full story here.

