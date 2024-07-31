'Satan Cannot Destroy Us': First Baptist Dallas members cling to faith after massive fire

By Samuel Smith, Deputy Managing Editor FacebookTwitter
A four-alarm fire engulfs the historic 19th-century sanctuary of First Baptist Dallas in Dallas, Texas, on July 19, 2024.
A four-alarm fire engulfs the historic 19th-century sanctuary of First Baptist Dallas in Dallas, Texas, on July 19, 2024. | First Baptist Dallas

The congregation of First Baptist Dallas in Dallas, Texas, is holding on to hope after their historic sanctuary was destroyed by a massive fire.

While questions remain and the pain caused by the incident is evident, Christian Post reporter Jon Brown spoke with members who believe God will use the tragedy for good.

Brown joins host Billy Hallowell on a recent edition of "The Inside Story" to explore what unfolded and what church members are saying. Read the full story here.

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

Edifi
Anchor
Breaker
Google Podcasts
Apple Podcasts
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
Spotify

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles