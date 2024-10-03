Home News One woman's battle to shut down Pornhub; ex-OnlyFans recruiter reveals horrors

Victoria Sinis used to recruit women to sell their bodies on OnlyFans, but the strange fetish requests and pornographic content led her to question her career.

And it was an inner conviction that ultimately led her to Christ.

Plus, longtime advocate Laila Mickelwait is on a mission to hold Pornhub accountable for reportedly distributing videos depicting sexual abuse. Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman has covered both of these stories.

Listen to Kamman break down the chaos surrounding both OnlyFans and Pornhub on today's "Inside Story”:

