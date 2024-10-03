One woman's battle to shut down Pornhub; ex-OnlyFans recruiter reveals horrors

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Former OnlyFans recruiter Victoria Sinis speaks with Exodus Cry founder Benji Nolot in an interview posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, 2024.
Former OnlyFans recruiter Victoria Sinis speaks with Exodus Cry founder Benji Nolot in an interview posted on YouTube on Aug. 13, 2024. | Screengrab/YouTube/Exodus Cry

Victoria Sinis used to recruit women to sell their bodies on OnlyFans, but the strange fetish requests and pornographic content led her to question her career.

And it was an inner conviction that ultimately led her to Christ.

Plus, longtime advocate Laila Mickelwait is on a mission to hold Pornhub accountable for reportedly distributing videos depicting sexual abuse. Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman has covered both of these stories.

Listen to Kamman break down the chaos surrounding both OnlyFans and Pornhub on today's "Inside Story”:

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

