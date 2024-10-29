Franklin Graham responds to hurricane chaos, reporter offers firsthand look at dire impact

By Billy Hallowell, Contributor
Samaritan's Purse is helping with clean up in Buncombe County, North Carolina, among the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene in late September 2024.
Samaritan's Purse is helping with clean up in Buncombe County, North Carolina, among the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Helene in late September 2024. | Samaritan's Purse

With entire towns decimated by Hurricane Helene, The Christian Post's Jon Brown joins the show to break down what unfolded, how people have been impacted — and what he's seeing firsthand in North Carolina:

The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms:

