Home News Singer Forrest Frank explodes in popularity, points fans to Jesus: Here's his incredible story

Singer Forrest Frank continues to explode in popularity.

Christian Post reporter Leah Klett recently caught up with Frank at the GMA Dove Awards, where he won New Artist of the Year.

Klett joins Billy Hallowell to discuss that interview, Frank's faith, and how he views his newfound fame:

