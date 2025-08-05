Home Opinion Are we seeing another spiritual awakening?

Here’s a secret: bald men always know when it’s raining first. No hair to shield us — we feel the first drops before anyone else.

And lately, I’ve been feeling those drops. Not on my head — in our nation.

A few weeks ago, 45,000 people packed Angel Stadium for our Harvest Crusade. So many came that the fire marshal locked the doors. One guy climbed a fence to get in. Why? Not for a concert. Not for a celebrity. For the Gospel. By the end of the night, 5,500 people had made professions of faith in person — and another 1,000 online.

Now, I’ve done these crusades for 35 years. But this year? This felt different.

Gen Z is not supposed to be doing this

The data told us Gen Z was walking away from Christianity. Instead, they’re walking toward it.

Bible sales are up 22%. And it’s not grandma buying them — it’s Gen Z and young adults.

Young men are converting to Christ at higher rates than young women — for the first time ever.

And as Charlie Kirk says, “They don’t want fluff. They want the unfiltered Gospel of Christ crucified and the power of the resurrection.”

This isn’t just church talk. It’s showing up in pop culture:

Two Christian songs (Brandon Lake & Forrest Frank) are on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The Chosen” and “House of David” are topping streaming platforms.

In Southern California, 30,000 people have been baptized in just two years with a direct connection to the Jesus Revolution film that inspired them to do this in the spot where the Jesus movement did it 50 years ago.

If you think that’s a coincidence, you’re not paying attention.

Meet the hopeless generation

Why does this matter? Because Gen Z has been labeled “the hopeless generation.”

42% of high school students report “constant sadness.”

22% have contemplated suicide.

72% use AI “companions” instead of talking to real people.

They have everything technology can offer — and nothing their souls actually need. And then they hear the Gospel — clear, bold, uncompromised — and realize there’s hope. There’s truth. There’s Jesus.

We’ve been here before

This isn’t the first time revival saved us. In 1740, George Whitefield preached to crowds so large Benjamin Franklin guessed his voice carried to 30,000 people. In two years, up to 50,000 colonists came to Christ — out of a population of only 300,000.

That spiritual fire forged the moral DNA of America: rights come from God, not kings.

In 1857, a single businessman, Jeremiah Lanphier, started a prayer meeting in New York City. After the stock market crashed, that prayer meeting exploded — and over a million people came to Christ in two years.

And in the Jesus Movement, I watched it happen with my own eyes. Long-haired kids, broken and searching, found Jesus — and changed the world.

America was born in revival. And if we’re going to survive, we need another one.

What revival really is

We overcomplicate the word “revival.” It’s simple: revival is coming back to life. It’s the worn-out believer rediscovering his first love. It’s the dead church coming alive with Gospel fire. It’s not emotional hype. It’s spiritual reality. Billy Sunday said it best: “They tell me a revival is only temporary. So is a bath. But it does you good.”

The rain leads to action

But here’s the thing: revival doesn’t end in the pew. When the Spirit fell at Pentecost, the disciples didn’t stay in the upper room — they hit the streets. When Whitefield preached, Benjamin Franklin noted the streets of Philadelphia buzzed with people talking about eternity. Chuck Swindoll said: “Revival does not end in the pew. It moves God’s people into the streets, into the workplace, and into the world with the message of Christ.”

That’s how you know it’s real: it spreads.

Desperate enough?

The roadmap hasn’t changed:

“If My people, who are called by My name, will humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14)Notice — it starts with us. Not Washington. Not Hollywood. Not “them.” Us.

Pray. Repent. Move

So, what do we do?

Pray like Elijah. Fervent, desperate, unrelenting.

Confess sin. Agree with God about where we’ve fallen short.

Get in the Word. Saturate your mind with Scripture.

Move. Revival doesn’t stay inside the church — it changes the culture.

As David Jeremiah says: “Revival is the rekindling of a flame. And when the fire is lit, it doesn’t just warm the church — it lights up the world.”

The raindrops are falling. Let’s pray for the downpour.